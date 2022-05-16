KMT to nominate Chiang Wan-an for Taipei mayor

Staff writer, with CNA





The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is planning to name KMT Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) as its candidate in the Taipei mayoral race scheduled for November, party sources said yesterday.

Chiang, who is undergoing home quarantine and self-health management until Wednesday next week after contracting COVID-19, is to accept the candidacy later that day at a meeting of the party’s Central Standing Committee, they said.

The 43-year-old is expected to deliver a few remarks on his mayoral campaign, the sources said.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chiang Wan-an talks to reporters at an outdoor community event in Taipei’s Beitou District on April 23. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

The party is also planning to nominate former KMT legislator Hsieh Kuo-liang (謝國樑) for Keelung mayor and KMT Legislator Hsu Shu-hua (許淑華) for Nantou County commissioner, they said.

Chiang yesterday said that if he secures the nomination, he would spare no effort in the Nov. 26 election, adding that he and his team have been preparing to make the most of such an opportunity.

Recent polls show that the Taipei mayoral election could be a close three-way race, although no candidates have been officially selected.

One scenario some people have discussed is Chiang as the KMT nominee running against Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) of the Democratic Progressive Party, with Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) running as an independent or third-party candidate.

Polls suggest that no potential candidate has secured a notable lead across a range of hypothetical match-ups.

The Taipei mayorship has in the past served as a step toward the presidency, as it was previously held by former presidents Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), Chen Shui- bian (陳水扁) and Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九).