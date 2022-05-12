Pregnant women with hypertension must take medications regularly to reduce the risk of preeclampsia or premature birth, a doctor has said.
The risk of preeclampsia or premature birth before week 35 of pregnancy can be lowered if women with chronic hypertension receive treatment and keep their blood pressure within a normal range, they said, citing a recent medical study.
The research — which was led by the Heart, Lung and Blood Institute of the US National Institutes of Health and published last month in the New England Journal of Medicine — studied 2,408 pregnant women who were diagnosed with chronic hypertension prior to week 23 of pregnancy.
Photo courtesy of Chang Gung Memorial Hospital
As Taiwanese delay getting married and having children, more women have diseases related to hypertension during pregnancy, Hung Tai-ho (洪泰和), president of the Taiwan Society of Perinatology and a physician in Chang Gung Memorial Hospital’s obstetrics and gynecology department, said yesterday, citing the study.
Five percent of pregnant women are estimated to experience diseases related to hypertension — including chronic hypertension, which is diagnosed prior to pregnancy; hypertension, which is diagnosed after week 20 of pregnancy and continues beyond week 12 after giving birth; gestational hypertension, which is diagnosed after week 20 of pregnancy, but where the blood pressure returns to normal after week 12 following giving birth; preeclampsia, which is gestational hypertension combined with high levels of protein in the urine; eclampsia, which is preeclampsia with widespread seizures; and a combination of chronic hypertension and preeclampsia.
Pregnant women with chronic hypertension have a higher risk of developing gestational diabetes mellitus — a condition in which a hormone made by the placenta prevents the body from using insulin effectively — serious hypertension that leads to stroke, and preeclampsia and eclampsia, which can jeopardize the mothers’ heart, lungs, liver, kidneys and blood coagulation, Hung said.
Such women are likely to have placentas that malfunction, which could restrict the growth of the fetus, cause premature birth, or require medical personnel to induce labor if the condition of the mother or fetus deteriorates, he said.
Retrospective and observational studies have shown that prescribing antihypertensive medications for pregnant women with mild hypertension — a systolic blood pressure of between 140mm and 160mm and a diastolic blood pressure of between 90mm and 110mm — seems to be related to the bearing of small babies — birthweights below the 10th percentile for babies of the same gestational age, Hung said.
The relationship might result from the effect of the antihypertensive medications on blood flow in the placenta, leading to the restriction of fetal growth, he added.
Hypertension is among the top three leading causes of death for pregnant women in Taiwan, Hung said, adding that the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine could serve as an important reference for gynecologists and cardiologists treating pregnant women with hypertension.
Pregnant women with hypertension should measure and record their blood pressure in the morning and at night, which could help their doctors adjust their medications, he said.
If these women experience headaches, blurry vision, shortness of breath or severe pain in the upper or right upper abdomen, they should seek medical attention immediately, he added.
A bilateral relations fact sheet on Taiwan-US relations published on the US Department of State Web site was recently updated to remove statements saying that it acknowledged Beijing’s “one China” position, and that the US does not support Taiwanese independence. The fact sheet is produced by the department’s Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs. A previous version of the document opened with the statement: “The United States and Taiwan enjoy a robust unofficial relationship.” It said the US acknowledged “the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China,” and said that the US “does
‘CROSS-STRAIT INTEGRATION’: An EU-style union with China is possible without formally joining the country, DPP former vice president Annette Lu said yesterday Former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) yesterday promoted “cross-strait integration” (兩岸統合) as a model for keeping peace between Taiwan and China, while announcing that she would be organizing activities to promote her ideas. A series of national affairs forums is being planned to encourage public discussion about her political integration model, she said, addressing a gathering at the “Her-Story, 50 Years for New Women” special exhibition at Tainan’s Wu Family Garden. Attending the event was former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), whose family is from Tainan. Lu said that “cross-strait integration” should replace “cross-strait unification” (兩岸統一), while calling on Beijing to take up
AT RISK: Five of yesterday’s 11 reported COVID-19 deaths were unvaccinated people, while nine were older than 60 and had underlying medical conditions, the CECC said The nation’s single-day COVID-19 case number exceeded 40,000 for the first time yesterday, as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported 46,536 new cases and 11 deaths. Of the new tally, 46,377 were domestic cases and 159 were from abroad, the center said. Seven men and four women in their 40s to 90s died between April 30 and Wednesday, after testing positive between April 24 and Tuesday, CECC data showed. Five of those who died were unvaccinated, included the youngest, a woman in her 40s who had a history of chronic lung disease and was recently treated for sepsis, the CECC said. Nine of
INDIRECT MESSAGE? Chinese planes might have entered Taiwan’s ADIZ to take part in drills with a carrier group that was about 500km off the east coast, an analyst said The Chinese military yesterday said it had conducted live-fire drills in waters and airspace off Taiwan’s eastern and southwestern coasts from Friday to Sunday to test and upgrade its joint combat capabilities. The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) posted the news on Chinese messaging platform WeChat. Over the past few days, authorities in Taiwan and Japan have observed deployments of Chinese planes and ships near Taiwan from a PLA carrier group of five destroyers, a frigate and a resupply ship led by the Liaoning aircraft carrier. The Japanese Ministry of Defense first announced on Monday last week that