True believers

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Guam Director-General Paul Chen, fourth right, and other TECO officials yesterday at the Guam Congress Building accept a resolution from Guam legislators supporting Taiwan’s participation at the World Health Assembly later this month. The resolution, passed unanimously on April 29 for the second consecutive year, also emphasizes the freedom and democracy enjoyed by Taiwanese and says that Guam “intends to continue to maintain relationships with one of our closest democratic countries in the Pacific.”

The resolution also mentions that Taiwan demonstrated incredible assistance to Guam’s health system over the years, especially during the pandemic, Taiwan aided Guam by securing over 200,000 masks, 900 pandemic readiness kits, and four fill body temperature scanners with the assistance of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Guam.