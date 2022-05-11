Local academics on Tuesday last week pushed back against the government’s latest bid to amend the Tobacco Hazard Prevention Act (菸害防制法), saying that driving tobacco use underground through unreasonable regulations could cause more harm than good to public health.
The comments came after the legislature’s Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee earlier that day placed the bill on the legislative agenda.
The bill would impose stricter restrictions, including raising the legal age for smoking to 20, expanding no-smoking zones and making warning graphics bigger.
Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times
The amendments also propose banning a slew of tobacco products including flavored, slim and electronic cigarettes.
A population that smokes legally could be persuaded into healthier habits through public education and medical checkups, an option that severe restrictions would close, Soochow University professor of law Hu Po-yen (胡博硯) said.
“A blanket ban would likely drive smokers into illegal territory, which is counterproductive to the goal of protecting young people and public health,” he said.
Illegal tobacco use due to overregulation would cause more harm to public health and government coffers than legalized smoking, said Kenneth Lin (林向愷), professor of economics at the National Taiwan University and a former chairman of EasyCard Corp.
Should the illegal tobacco trade eclipse the legal one, revenue from the tobacco tax that helps pay for the country’s long-term care, national health insurance, cancer treatment and vaccine programs would be gone, he said.
“For many people, smoking is a consolation from life’s hardships and they do not deserve to be forced into using illegal tobacco products that could cause more harm to health,” he said.
A retailer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that menthol cigarettes make up about 12 percent of the market and outlawing the product would be costly to their business.
Asked about the proposed restrictions, a woman surnamed Chang (張), a longtime smoker of slim cigarettes, said she did not understand why they should be prohibited.
“Smokers are not going to stop just because you take slims away,” she said. “People will either buy normal cigarettes or find an illegal vendor.”
