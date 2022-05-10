A group of young people has initiated a petition against the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) quarantine measures for students based on classroom seating, slamming it as impractical.
Previously, schools were required to suspend in-person teaching if COVID-19 cases or contacts were confirmed in one-third or at least 10 of their classes.
A CECC policy that took effect on Sunday requires students sitting around the confirmed case based on a nine-square block diagram to isolate at home for three days.
Photo courtesy of the Hsinchu County Government
The Taiwan Youth Association for Democracy said in a statement yesterday that a sounding of students showed that many think the new policy is impractical and could leave many potential cases unidentified.
The association said it launched a petition at 10pm on Sunday to urge the Ministry of Education to adjust the policy and ease the requirement to stay at home for three days.
Students move around classrooms and the school grounds during breaks, lunchtime and physical education classes, so those sitting around a confirmed case might not be the students most at risk, the association said.
The policy might actually increase the risk of being infected with COVID-19, which is concerning as several entrance examinations are to be held soon, it added.
The policy does not say whether students isolating at home can attend classes virtually, it said.
The ministry said in a statement that the new policy took into account the high vaccination coverage rate among junior-high and high-school students.
If the number of confirmed cases and students isolating at home spikes, schools can adjust their teaching methods and report it to the authorities, it said.
If a student does not sit near a confirmed case, but still has close contact, their parents can request that they isolate at home, it added.
Three days of home isolation should not affect students’ attendance records or their grades, the ministry said.
To safeguard students’ right to learn, teachers could accommodate the isolating students by allowing them to join the classes virtually, recording the classes, or providing them with teaching materials and worksheets, the ministry added.
If necessary, teachers can provide extra classes to students returning from home isolation, with the teaching fee paid for by the school or by a government subsidy, it said.
