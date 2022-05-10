An order has been placed for more than 100,000 rapid COVID-19 test kits for workers at railway stations, post offices, airports and seaports through an interdepartmental procurement platform set up by the government, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) told a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee yesterday.
The committee had invited Wang to brief its members on how the nation’s mass transportation systems would maintain normal operations as the number of domestic COVID-19 cases continue to rise over the next few weeks. Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元) was also asked to attend.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷) said workers at railway stations, post offices, airport and seaports are key personnel as they ensure that core infrastructure continue to operate amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
“Postal workers helped deliver masks in 2020, stimulus vouchers last year and now rapid test kits, and yet they have not received test kits to protect themselves from the spread of the virus,” Hung said.
Postal workers are also being blamed for the slow distribution of rapid test kits nationwide, Hung added.
The Ministry of Transportation and Communications and the health ministry should ensure that rapid test kits are readily available to these workers, as they daily encounter random people while the number of new domestic COVID-19 cases has surpassed 45,000 per day, he said.
Wang said the health ministry had tasked a cargo carrier to deliver the kits, but the ministry had requested Chunghwa Post’s help due to the carrier’s limited delivery capacity.
“We have placed an order for more than 100,000 rapid test kits to be used by railway and postal workers, as well as airport and seaport personnel,” Wang said, adding that the health ministry would distribute the kits to the transportation ministry once they became available.
The ministry is also considering offering rapid test kits to bus drivers, he added.
In related news, more than 300 members of the Pilots Union Taoyuan and their families are to demonstrate outside the Central Epidemic Command Center today to protest pilots being prohibited from taking a rapid COVID-19 test instead of quarantining at home.
On May 1, the center eased the quarantine rules for pilots by having them undergo three days of quarantine at home and four days of self-health management upon returning from a long-haul flight, rather than five days of quarantine and five days of self-health management.
However, the union said the policy “makes no sense at all.”
“Pilots can be dispatched on assignments while still under quarantine if they test negative on a rapid COVID-19 test, but if they do not get an assignment while in quarantine, they must complete the quarantine period,” Hung said.
“Pilots and flight attendants are asked to strictly follow the quarantine rules, although their risk of contracting the virus is low, while the center keeps relaxing domestic disease prevention rules amid a surge in locally transmitted cases,” Hung added.
Ninety-six percent of the aviation industry workers have received booster shots of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 98 percent of high-speed rail company employees and about 91 percent of bus company employees received three doses.
Eighty-two percent of the Taiwan Railways Administration workers have received booster shots, data showed.
“Over the past two years, the domestic COVID-19 outbreak was not as serious as in other countries, now the situation has changed. The quarantine policy for cabin crew members could be adjusted further, depending on changes in the virus situation,” Hsueh said.
HOSPITAL TO HOME TO ICU: A woman in her 20s developed sepsis and died in an intensive care unit, while the others were 70 or older, three with other conditions Five new COVID-19-associated deaths were confirmed yesterday, including a woman in her 20s who received a booster shot of a vaccine and had no underlying health conditions, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said, as it reported 28,420 new local infections. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that 28,487 new infections — 28,420 local cases and 67 imported cases — were confirmed yesterday. Of the new local infections, 72 moderate cases and five severe cases were confirmed, he said, adding that a previous moderate case has progressed into a severe case and five deaths were
‘CROSS-STRAIT INTEGRATION’: An EU-style union with China is possible without formally joining the country, DPP former vice president Annette Lu said yesterday Former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) yesterday promoted “cross-strait integration” (兩岸統合) as a model for keeping peace between Taiwan and China, while announcing that she would be organizing activities to promote her ideas. A series of national affairs forums is being planned to encourage public discussion about her political integration model, she said, addressing a gathering at the “Her-Story, 50 Years for New Women” special exhibition at Tainan’s Wu Family Garden. Attending the event was former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), whose family is from Tainan. Lu said that “cross-strait integration” should replace “cross-strait unification” (兩岸統一), while calling on Beijing to take up
AT RISK: Five of yesterday’s 11 reported COVID-19 deaths were unvaccinated people, while nine were older than 60 and had underlying medical conditions, the CECC said The nation’s single-day COVID-19 case number exceeded 40,000 for the first time yesterday, as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported 46,536 new cases and 11 deaths. Of the new tally, 46,377 were domestic cases and 159 were from abroad, the center said. Seven men and four women in their 40s to 90s died between April 30 and Wednesday, after testing positive between April 24 and Tuesday, CECC data showed. Five of those who died were unvaccinated, included the youngest, a woman in her 40s who had a history of chronic lung disease and was recently treated for sepsis, the CECC said. Nine of
The air force yesterday scrambled to warn away 18 Chinese aircraft that entered the nation’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the Ministry of National Defense said, part of what is a regular pattern of incursions that has angered Taipei. Taiwan has complained of repeated such missions by Chinese aircraft, which have become a common occurrence over the past two years or so. Taiwan is in a heightened state of alert due to fears China could use Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to make a similar military move on the nation, although the government has not reported any signs Beijing is about to attack. The