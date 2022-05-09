WEATHER
Bureau forecasts heavy rain
The first stationary front of the plum rain season, which tends to linger over the same region, is expected to affect Taiwan from Friday and bring heavy rain nationwide, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. Accompanied by northeasterly winds, the frontal system could continue through Monday next week, introducing weather such as torrential rainfall or thunderstorms, forecasters said. Temperatures are likely to drop significantly from Friday, with daytime highs dropping by about 5°C and lows dropping by about 3°C, said Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a former bureau Weather Forecast Center director who is now an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University. Temperatures at the weekend could range from 19°C to 23°C in northern Taiwan, 20°C to 25°C in central Taiwan and 22°C to 27°C in southern Taiwan, the bureau said.
SOCIETY
Lucky bills bring in NT$66m
New Taiwan dollar bills with special serial numbers have brought in a net NT$66 million (US$2.23 million) to the national coffers from auctions over the past decade, the central bank said. At the biannual auctions that began in 2012, the NT dollar bills generated total sales of NT$89.88 million, it said on Thursday. The net profit from those auctions, which amounted to NT$66 million over the past 10 years, has been put into the Treasury, the central bank said. The next auction from Thursday next week to May 24 is to offer 4,592 “lucky” bills in NT$100, NT$500 and NT$1,000 denominations, it said. In Taiwan, bills bearing serial numbers that sound similar to auspicious phrases in Mandarin are usually in high demand, the central bank said, citing examples such as 666666, 888888, 168168 and 168888.
CRIME
Funeral home punishments
Prosecutors in Kaohsiung on Friday launched a program for first-time drunk drivers that defers their prosecutions, but requires them to help out at a local funeral home, hoping it will prevent them from driving under the influence again. The Ciaotou District Prosecutors’ Office said 11 drunk driving offenders were sent to a funeral home for two hours of community service on Friday under the terms of their deferred prosecution, and were asked to clean the cosmetic and casketing rooms, the autopsy room and body freezers. In the past, people suspected of drunk driving would be sent to classes on drunk driving laws, but the Ciaotou office felt that approach did not yield much of a change in behavior, the office said in a statement. People caught driving under the influence without causing an accident can face a prison sentence of three years and a fine of up to NT$300,000.
CULTURE
Indigenous art in the US
The Washington-based Hillyer Art Gallery on Saturday opened an exhibition titled “Fluid Boundaries” to showcase four Taiwanese indigenous artists, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) said. TECO said its cultural division organized the exhibition and that the artwork being displayed was on loan from the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts, which curated the event. The exhibition reflects the fluidity of the artists’ identities and presents an interpretation of indigenous culture with an added emphasis on female creators, cocurator Hsu Po-han (徐柏涵) said. The creations were specially selected to introduce a US audience to Taiwan, she said. Entrance is free and the exhibition runs through June 26.
HOSPITAL TO HOME TO ICU: A woman in her 20s developed sepsis and died in an intensive care unit, while the others were 70 or older, three with other conditions Five new COVID-19-associated deaths were confirmed yesterday, including a woman in her 20s who received a booster shot of a vaccine and had no underlying health conditions, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said, as it reported 28,420 new local infections. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that 28,487 new infections — 28,420 local cases and 67 imported cases — were confirmed yesterday. Of the new local infections, 72 moderate cases and five severe cases were confirmed, he said, adding that a previous moderate case has progressed into a severe case and five deaths were
‘CROSS-STRAIT INTEGRATION’: An EU-style union with China is possible without formally joining the country, DPP former vice president Annette Lu said yesterday Former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) yesterday promoted “cross-strait integration” (兩岸統合) as a model for keeping peace between Taiwan and China, while announcing that she would be organizing activities to promote her ideas. A series of national affairs forums is being planned to encourage public discussion about her political integration model, she said, addressing a gathering at the “Her-Story, 50 Years for New Women” special exhibition at Tainan’s Wu Family Garden. Attending the event was former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), whose family is from Tainan. Lu said that “cross-strait integration” should replace “cross-strait unification” (兩岸統一), while calling on Beijing to take up
AT RISK: Five of yesterday’s 11 reported COVID-19 deaths were unvaccinated people, while nine were older than 60 and had underlying medical conditions, the CECC said The nation’s single-day COVID-19 case number exceeded 40,000 for the first time yesterday, as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported 46,536 new cases and 11 deaths. Of the new tally, 46,377 were domestic cases and 159 were from abroad, the center said. Seven men and four women in their 40s to 90s died between April 30 and Wednesday, after testing positive between April 24 and Tuesday, CECC data showed. Five of those who died were unvaccinated, included the youngest, a woman in her 40s who had a history of chronic lung disease and was recently treated for sepsis, the CECC said. Nine of
The air force yesterday scrambled to warn away 18 Chinese aircraft that entered the nation’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the Ministry of National Defense said, part of what is a regular pattern of incursions that has angered Taipei. Taiwan has complained of repeated such missions by Chinese aircraft, which have become a common occurrence over the past two years or so. Taiwan is in a heightened state of alert due to fears China could use Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to make a similar military move on the nation, although the government has not reported any signs Beijing is about to attack. The