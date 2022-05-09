Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





WEATHER

Bureau forecasts heavy rain

The first stationary front of the plum rain season, which tends to linger over the same region, is expected to affect Taiwan from Friday and bring heavy rain nationwide, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. Accompanied by northeasterly winds, the frontal system could continue through Monday next week, introducing weather such as torrential rainfall or thunderstorms, forecasters said. Temperatures are likely to drop significantly from Friday, with daytime highs dropping by about 5°C and lows dropping by about 3°C, said Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a former bureau Weather Forecast Center director who is now an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University. Temperatures at the weekend could range from 19°C to 23°C in northern Taiwan, 20°C to 25°C in central Taiwan and 22°C to 27°C in southern Taiwan, the bureau said.

SOCIETY

Lucky bills bring in NT$66m

New Taiwan dollar bills with special serial numbers have brought in a net NT$66 million (US$2.23 million) to the national coffers from auctions over the past decade, the central bank said. At the biannual auctions that began in 2012, the NT dollar bills generated total sales of NT$89.88 million, it said on Thursday. The net profit from those auctions, which amounted to NT$66 million over the past 10 years, has been put into the Treasury, the central bank said. The next auction from Thursday next week to May 24 is to offer 4,592 “lucky” bills in NT$100, NT$500 and NT$1,000 denominations, it said. In Taiwan, bills bearing serial numbers that sound similar to auspicious phrases in Mandarin are usually in high demand, the central bank said, citing examples such as 666666, 888888, 168168 and 168888.

CRIME

Funeral home punishments

Prosecutors in Kaohsiung on Friday launched a program for first-time drunk drivers that defers their prosecutions, but requires them to help out at a local funeral home, hoping it will prevent them from driving under the influence again. The Ciaotou District Prosecutors’ Office said 11 drunk driving offenders were sent to a funeral home for two hours of community service on Friday under the terms of their deferred prosecution, and were asked to clean the cosmetic and casketing rooms, the autopsy room and body freezers. In the past, people suspected of drunk driving would be sent to classes on drunk driving laws, but the Ciaotou office felt that approach did not yield much of a change in behavior, the office said in a statement. People caught driving under the influence without causing an accident can face a prison sentence of three years and a fine of up to NT$300,000.

CULTURE

Indigenous art in the US

The Washington-based Hillyer Art Gallery on Saturday opened an exhibition titled “Fluid Boundaries” to showcase four Taiwanese indigenous artists, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) said. TECO said its cultural division organized the exhibition and that the artwork being displayed was on loan from the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts, which curated the event. The exhibition reflects the fluidity of the artists’ identities and presents an interpretation of indigenous culture with an added emphasis on female creators, cocurator Hsu Po-han (徐柏涵) said. The creations were specially selected to introduce a US audience to Taiwan, she said. Entrance is free and the exhibition runs through June 26.