Japanese talk with Tsai, Lai of beneficial relations

MUTUAL CONCERNS: When Taiwan is threatened, it affects the security of Japan and the Japan-US alliance, a Japanese lawmaker said during a delegation visit to Taipei

By Su Yung-yao and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The frienship between Taiwan and Japan should be deepened, Masanobu Ogura, who is leading a Japanese delegation in Taipei, told President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President William Lai (賴清德) and members of a Japanese Liberal Democratic Party Youth Division delegation via teleconference.

Ogura, who heads the division and is a lawmaker in the Japanese House of Representatives, said he regretted not meeting Tsai and Lai in person, due to one of the delegation’s members, Daisuke Nishino, being diagnosed with COVID-19, but thanked Tsai for meeting with acting delegation head Norikazu Suzuki and other members.

Ogura said Tsai’s strong leadership has been recognized globally over the past six years, and he acknowledged how Taiwan has grown politically, economically and in national defense as a result.

President Tsai Ing-wen, upper left, on Friday meets in a videoconference with members of a Japanese delegation led by Masanobu Ogura, upper right, director of the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party Youth Division. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office

“When Taiwan’s security is threatened, it affects the security of Japan and the Japan-US alliance,” he said, adding that frequent incursions of Chinese aircraft into Taiwanese air defense identification zone is of concern to Japan.

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe hopes that lawmakers in Taiwan, Japan and the US would “do something concrete,” Ogura said, adding that lawmakers from the three countries met to discuss the issue in July last year.

“I hope that I can be of assistance in these matters,” Ogura said, adding that he would like to contribute toward furthering and deepening Japan-Taiwan relations, especially as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration has demonstrated great friendliness towards Taiwan.

Junior Chamber International Japan branch head Tsuchi Nakashima said his organization has welcomed more than 75 sister organizations during the past six decades.

Most of the branch members and its sister organizations love Taiwan with a passion, Nakashima said, adding that he hopes many more people around the world come to view Taiwan in the same way.

Youth Division international deputy director Susumu Yamaguchi said he hopes to hold a dialogue with Taiwan over issues of power and energy.

Nishino thanked president Tsai for asking about his health and reassured her that he was fine, adding that he was asked to thank the president and the Taiwanese people on behalf of Kumamoto Prefecture Governor Ikuo Kabashima for Taiwan’s donations after a major earthquake in the area in 2016.