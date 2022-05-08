The frienship between Taiwan and Japan should be deepened, Masanobu Ogura, who is leading a Japanese delegation in Taipei, told President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President William Lai (賴清德) and members of a Japanese Liberal Democratic Party Youth Division delegation via teleconference.
Ogura, who heads the division and is a lawmaker in the Japanese House of Representatives, said he regretted not meeting Tsai and Lai in person, due to one of the delegation’s members, Daisuke Nishino, being diagnosed with COVID-19, but thanked Tsai for meeting with acting delegation head Norikazu Suzuki and other members.
Ogura said Tsai’s strong leadership has been recognized globally over the past six years, and he acknowledged how Taiwan has grown politically, economically and in national defense as a result.
Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office
“When Taiwan’s security is threatened, it affects the security of Japan and the Japan-US alliance,” he said, adding that frequent incursions of Chinese aircraft into Taiwanese air defense identification zone is of concern to Japan.
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe hopes that lawmakers in Taiwan, Japan and the US would “do something concrete,” Ogura said, adding that lawmakers from the three countries met to discuss the issue in July last year.
“I hope that I can be of assistance in these matters,” Ogura said, adding that he would like to contribute toward furthering and deepening Japan-Taiwan relations, especially as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration has demonstrated great friendliness towards Taiwan.
Junior Chamber International Japan branch head Tsuchi Nakashima said his organization has welcomed more than 75 sister organizations during the past six decades.
Most of the branch members and its sister organizations love Taiwan with a passion, Nakashima said, adding that he hopes many more people around the world come to view Taiwan in the same way.
Youth Division international deputy director Susumu Yamaguchi said he hopes to hold a dialogue with Taiwan over issues of power and energy.
Nishino thanked president Tsai for asking about his health and reassured her that he was fine, adding that he was asked to thank the president and the Taiwanese people on behalf of Kumamoto Prefecture Governor Ikuo Kabashima for Taiwan’s donations after a major earthquake in the area in 2016.
UNITY: ‘Deterring Chinese aggression against Taiwan is in everyone’s interest,’ former US deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia Heino Klinck said The US has for the first time held high-level talks with the UK over how they can cooperate more to reduce the likelihood of war with China over Taiwan, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation. US National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell and US National Security Council China and Taiwan Senior Director Laura Rosenberger held a meeting on Taiwan with UK representatives in early March, the newspaper said in a report yesterday. It quoted “three people familiar with the stepped-up engagement” as saying that the “US wanted to boost cooperation with European allies, such as the UK,
HOSPITAL TO HOME TO ICU: A woman in her 20s developed sepsis and died in an intensive care unit, while the others were 70 or older, three with other conditions Five new COVID-19-associated deaths were confirmed yesterday, including a woman in her 20s who received a booster shot of a vaccine and had no underlying health conditions, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said, as it reported 28,420 new local infections. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that 28,487 new infections — 28,420 local cases and 67 imported cases — were confirmed yesterday. Of the new local infections, 72 moderate cases and five severe cases were confirmed, he said, adding that a previous moderate case has progressed into a severe case and five deaths were
The construction of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC) new wafer plant in Kaohsiung is to begin next month, the Kaohsiung City government said on Saturday. The plan for the factory passed an environmental impact assessment in the middle of last month. The plant would be built in an industrial park in Nanzih District (楠梓) after the city releases the site to TSMC this month, the city government said in a statement. Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said his administration also on Saturday approved a plan establishing the Nanzih Industrial Park. The presence of TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, in the park reflects
COOPERATION CRUCIAL: As the CECC reported 17,801 local cases, it said it would implement five strategies to reduce overcrowding in hospital emergency rooms People with no symptoms must have tested positive for COVID-19 using a rapid test to be eligible for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday. Many emergency rooms in Taipei and New Taipei City have been crowded with people waiting to receive a PCR test in the past few days. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, yesterday said five measures would be implemented to preserve the critical medical capacity at emergency rooms. The center has asked local governments to set up additional community testing stations based on the COVID-19 situation