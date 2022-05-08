A Kaohsiung District Court judge yesterday ordered a Kaohsiung man, accused of secretly filming underage girls and getting into a physical altercation with a police officer, to a pay fine instead of imprisonment, citing the defendant’s mental state after living in the US.
The defendant, surnamed Wu (吳), 39, was convicted of obstructing a public official in carrying out their duty and ordered to pay a NT$30,000 fine, after he told the court that he developed mental health problems after living in the US, where he said he was isolated and faced discrimination.
In considering a more lenient sentence, the judge’s ruling said that Wu had difficulty finding a job when he returned to Taiwan after dealing with isolation, cultural alienation and discrimination in the US.
“It is hoped that Wu can express his pain and suffering, shed the built-up stress inside, find himself again, and restore his parents’ faith in him to recover and make himself a better person,” the judge wrote.
Court documents said that in February last year, Wu allegedly attempted to use his cellphone to film under the skirts of two young girls at a convenience store.
When a police officer confronted Wu, he attempted to flee, but was stopped by the officer, the court documents said.
The officer eventually subdued and arrested Wu, after a physical altercation in which the officer later sought treatment for bruises and a contusion on their left arm, it said.
Wu reportedly refused to appear for court hearings, and eventually told the judge that he had developed mental health problems from living in the US for 15 years.
He said that his parents sent him to attend high school and university in the US, where he lived alone and eventually earned a doctoral degree.
The isolation and discrimination in the US stunted his development of social skills, he told the court, adding that upon his return he could not get a job in Taiwan and was unable to cope with working conditions here, which he said caused his mental health to worsen.
In the court ruling, the judge said that they agreed that Wu had developed mental health problems that prevented him from having normal interactions with people, adding that he had trouble communicating with his parents.
“The court hopes that Wu can have the courage to start anew, escape his inner prison, regain a healthy mind and body and re-establish relationships with his family,” the judge wrote, adding that the court hopes he can find a job, “contribute to society” and “help others who are in need.”
