US, others to back Taiwan at WHA: source

GENEVA MISSION: Chen Shih-chung might not lead the delegation to the WHA, because he is busy dealing with surging COVID-19 cases at home, the source said

By Lee Hsin-fang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The US, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and other countries are expected to speak out in support of Taiwan at the 75th World Health Assembly (WHA) later this month, a source said on condition of anonymity.

The UN representatives of these nations have sought meetings with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom on the issue of Taiwan regaining observer status at the WHA — which is to be held from May 22 to 28 — but have been refused, the source said.

Taiwan regaining observer status at the WHA is a long-term goal, but it is a worthy one as it would bring the nation into the WHO body and increase Taiwan’s international visibility, the source said.

The WHO is holding an election for director-general at the WHA, with Tedros widely expected to secure a second term, the source said.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) might not lead the delegation to Geneva, Switzerland, this year, as he is busy dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases in the nation, the source said.

Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Lee Li-feng (李麗芬) is expected to be tapped to head the delegation, the source added.

Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) yesterday said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Welfare would closely assess suitable candidates to lead the delegation.

The government will announce the list of delegation members at an appropriate time, Chang added.

The Foundation of Medical Professionals Alliance in Taiwan does not plan to visit Geneva this year, as many of the meetings have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, foundation executive director Lin Shih-chia (林世嘉) said.

The government should nonetheless send a delegation, even if it is to personally thank the nations for supporting Taiwan’s bid to rejoin the WHA as an observer, Lin said.