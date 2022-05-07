Fireworks show for National Day to be in Chiayi County

Staff writer, with CNA





This year’s Double Ten National Day fireworks are to be in Chiayi County, Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) said yesterday, predicting that the COVID-19 situation in Taiwan would have eased by then.

The fireworks are to be held at the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum on Oct. 10, Chen said, encouraging people to visit Chiayi for the “dazzling fireworks” during the three-day holiday weekend.

People interested in attending should book hotel rooms for that weekend now in case accommodation sells out, he said.

Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen, back seventh left, and Chiayi County Commissioner Weng Chang-liang, back eighth left, attend a promotional campaign in Chiayi City yesterday for this year’s Double Ten National Day fireworks display. Photo: CNA

Chen, who is also deputy head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and secretary-general of a committee responsible for National Day celebrations, told a news conference that he believes Taiwan would have returned to normal life by October.

Many of the control measures in place now would no longer apply, he added.

Chiayi County Commissioner Weng Chang-liang (翁章梁) told the news conference that the county would have an exhibition on agricultural machinery from Oct. 1 to 3, with the Citizens Sports Games from Oct. 8 to 13.

People from across Taiwan should take the opportunity to experience more of the county, Weng said.