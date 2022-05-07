Former mayor sentenced to decade in jail

SANITATION BUSINESS: Former Beigang head Hsiao Yung-yi lost his final appeal, but said that he was at peace and would study religious texts in his time in prison

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The former mayor of a Yunlin County township is to serve more than 10 years in jail for selling government jobs after the Supreme Court yesterday struck down his final appeal.

Former Beigang Township (北港) mayor Hsiao Yung-yi (蕭永義) contested four elections in the town as an independent, winning two of them.

However, he did not finish his most recent term after the judiciary in 2020 launched a corruption investigation against him.

After being found guilty by a local court in June last year, the case reached the Supreme Court after a series of appeals by Hsiao.

Judges in the earlier trials found him guilty of six counts of corruption and taking bribes in contravention of the Anti-Corruption Act (貪污治罪條例).

In yesterday’s final verdict, the judges upheld the convictions against Hsiao, 58, citing an investigation that determined that between September 2019 and September 2020 he had sold six local government jobs.

The jobs were to fill openings at Beigang’s sanitation department, a court filing said.

Prosecutors found that Hsiao accepted NT$7.5 million (US$252,866 at the current exchange rate) in bribes.

“Through associates and intermediaries, Hsiao peddled sanitation jobs and signed the approvals as mayor,” the court filing said. “In exchange, he accepted bribes of NT$1.2 million to NT$1.5 million.”

Hsiao was sentenced to 10 years and two months in prison, and is to be deprived of his civil rights for eight years.

A business associate of Hsiao’s surnamed Tsai (蔡) was convicted on charges of assisting with offering the jobs and passing on bribes.

Tsai received a two-year sentence and was fined NT$500,000.

Fourteen other defendants were also found guilty, including six people who payed bribes for the sanitation jobs.

In the first ruling in June last year, the Yunlin District Court wrote in its ruling that “Hsiao, as the elected town mayor, should abide by the law, hold to good ethics in his official duties and serve the town’s residents, but he sought illegal profits, and flouted the expectations and trust of voters.”

“Hsiao’s actions set a bad example, brought disrepute to the civil service and have caused serious harm to people’s faith in government officials,” it said.

Subsequent appeals that he filed were rejected.

After learning the final verdict yesterday, Hsiao told reporters at his residence: “I have to face the punishment... My mind is at peace now and I am prepared to serve the time.”

Hsiao, who was previously a member of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), said that he would read Buddhist scripture while serving his sentence.

Hsiao first contested the mayoralty in 2005, but his first win was in 2009. He lost again in 2014, beaten by Chang Sheng-chih (張勝智) of the Democratic Progressive Party.

He regained the office after narrowly defeating Chang in 2018, but vacated the position in 2020 as the investigation proceeded.

The Control Yuan impeached Hsiao in July last year.