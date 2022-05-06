CECC confirms five more deaths

HOSPITAL TO HOME TO ICU: A woman in her 20s developed sepsis and died in an intensive care unit, while the others were 70 or older, three with other conditions Five new COVID-19-associated deaths were confirmed yesterday, including a woman in her 20s who received a booster shot of a vaccine and had no underlying health conditions, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said, as it reported 28,420 new local infections. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that 28,487 new infections — 28,420 local cases and 67 imported cases — were confirmed yesterday. Of the new local infections, 72 moderate cases and five severe cases were confirmed, he said, adding that a previous moderate case has progressed into a severe case and five deaths were

By Lee I-chia