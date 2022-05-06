Taiwan is expected to receive two batches totaling more than 2.63 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
A shipment of 1.86 million doses is expected to arrive in Taiwan on Monday, to be administered as booster shots later this month to people aged 12 to 17, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.
A 777,600-dose shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 is expected to follow on Tuesday, he said.
Photo: Hua Meng-ching, Taipei Times
The shipments are part of a purchase agreement signed on Thursday last week for 4 million doses of the vaccine, consisting of 1.8 million doses for adults and 2.2 million doses for children.
Taiwan received 2,000 doses of the child version of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Wednesday, although these were for testing purposes only, Chen said, adding that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is to spend seven days testing the vaccines.
A survey on people’s willingness to have their children inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine is being planned, he said.
The FDA authorized the vaccine for use on children aged 5 to 11, with the recommendation that they wait at least 12 weeks after a first dose before receiving a second.
Separately, supermarket chain Amart yesterday began selling domestically manufactured COVID-19 antigen rapid test kits at 10 of its stores in northern Taiwan.
Each kit is priced at NT$180, with a limit of two packs per purchase.
The rapid test kits are manufactured by Taiwan’s Eternal Materials Co, which announced on April 21 that it had received authorization from the FDA to manufacture COVID-19 antigen rapid test kits under a special exemption, Amart said.
Amid skyrocketing demand for rapid tests due to a record surge in domestic COVID-19 infections, the government on Thursday last week launched a name-based rationing scheme for the sale of the kits.
Local retailers, including Carrefour, Cosmed and Watsons, have also been selling rapid tests in limited quantities.
