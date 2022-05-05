Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators are discussing a plan to ease permanent residency requirements for professionals from Hong Kong and Macau, DPP caucus secretary-general Cheng Yun-Peng (鄭運鵬) said on Tuesday.
Legislators on Monday held discussions with government agencies to resolve their concerns, but failed to reach a consensus, Cheng said.
During the discussions, caucus members suggested that a proposed permanent residency plan for professionals be kept separate from a special program launched in 2020 to help take in Hong Kong democracy advocates, he said.
The planned residency program was expected take effect on Sunday. It would allow people from Hong Kong and Macau who have worked in Taiwan for at least five years and earned at least double the minimum wage in the fifth year to apply for permanent residency.
However, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) spokesperson Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) on Friday last week announced that the policy would be put on hold pending further review and public discussion, due to legislators’ concerns that it posed a national security risk.
Cheng said he believed reviews of permanent residency applications and national security checks should be conducted simultaneously.
However, many in the DPP are concerned that the changes could allow China-backed companies in Taiwan to recruit people that Beijing had “deployed” in Hong Kong or Macau, allowing them to “infiltrate” Taiwan, he said.
Under Hong Kong’s one-way permit system, up to 150 people can move from mainland China to Hong Kong each day, Cheng said.
That means about 1 million people might have moved from the mainland to Hong Kong since the territory’s handover to China in 1997, which makes it extremely difficult to discern problematic applicants for Taiwan residency, he said.
The planned change pertains to a set of guidelines called the “Regulations Governing Permits for Hong Kong and Macau Residents Entering the Taiwan Area and Setting up Residence or Registered Permanent Residence in the Republic of China.”
The regulations allow people from Hong Kong and Macau to apply for residency if they have relatives in Taiwan, make a government-approved investment of at least NT$6 million (US$203,218), are entrepreneurs in certain innovative fields, or have specific skills, technological expertise or experience.
Residents of Hong Kong and Macau who graduate from Taiwanese universities can also apply for permanent residency after having worked in Taiwan for five years, with monthly earnings of at least double the minimum wage in the fifth year.
In Taiwan, government agencies can amend regulations under their purview, but must notify the Legislative Yuan, which can block the changes if it deems necessary.
However, legal amendments must proceed through the legislative process.
