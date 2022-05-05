Mirror News this month fulfilled its pledges by broadcasting on the multimedia-on-demand (MOD) system and raising its registered capital to NT$2 billion (US$67.74 million), the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday.
The commission will continue to oversee the news channel’s operations based on its business plan and conditional clauses that in January it pledged to follow to secure the broadcasting license, NCC Deputy Chairman and spokesman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said.
Of the more than 40 conditional clauses, 14 would result in revocation of the broadcasting license were they to be missed. They include failure to broadcast on platforms that can be viewed by the public by Sunday and failure to raise its registered capital to NT$2 billion by Wednesday next week.
Meanwhile, an editorial statute must be signed between the news department and shareholders who have a stake of at least 5 percent before the channel begins broadcasting.
However, the Mirror News began airing on Channel 508 of Chunghwa Telecom’s MOD system on Monday, although management had said in public statements that it had started a trial broadcast.
“The Satellite Broadcasting Act (衛星廣播電視法) stipulates that the news channel must clearly list the initial date of operations in its business plan, but it does not have anything called ‘trial operations,’” Wong said.
“As such, we consider Monday to be the day that Mirror News began operations,” he said. “The MOD system, like the cable system, is a platform that can be viewed by the public. We will oversee its operations based on the act, its business plan and conditional clauses it has promised to follow.”
Before obtaining the license, Mirror News pledged to air more international news as well as news related to young people and arts communities, Wong said, adding that news would be broadcast in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese) and sign language at some times.
“The channel must list every quarter how it fulfills its business plan and conditional clauses on its Web site,” he said.
The commission confirmed that it had received the news channel’s proposed changes of board directors and overseers, as well as documents related to change to registered capital and an editorial statute.
“We will carefully examine these documents,” Wong said. “The channel must follow all broadcasting regulations after it began operation on Monday. The license will be revoked if it fails to fulfill its pledges.”
The channel has been under public scrutiny since March due to a series of management upheavals.
LACKING ANTIBODIES: Taiwanese have not built up post-infection immunity as other populations have, as this is the country’s first large-scale outbreak Infectious disease experts yesterday urged the public not to take the threat of COVID-19 lightly, especially people with pre-existing conditions, as early treatment could save lives. As domestic cases yesterday broke the 10,000 mark, the Ministry of Health and Welfare predicted that the daily count could reach 18,000 by tomorrow and 37,000 by Thursday next week. The Infectious Diseases Society of Taiwan (IDS) and Infection Control Society of Taiwan in the morning issued a joint statement providing context to the outbreak. The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been associated globally with low hospitalization and death rates, the groups said. However, after battling outbreaks for
UNITY: ‘Deterring Chinese aggression against Taiwan is in everyone’s interest,’ former US deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia Heino Klinck said The US has for the first time held high-level talks with the UK over how they can cooperate more to reduce the likelihood of war with China over Taiwan, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation. US National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell and US National Security Council China and Taiwan Senior Director Laura Rosenberger held a meeting on Taiwan with UK representatives in early March, the newspaper said in a report yesterday. It quoted “three people familiar with the stepped-up engagement” as saying that the “US wanted to boost cooperation with European allies, such as the UK,
The Presidential Office yesterday criticized the Chinese-language United Daily News after it reported that US Senator Lindsey Graham had a business agenda when he visited Taiwan in the middle of this month. The newspaper yesterday reported that Graham, the ranking member of the US Senate Budget Committee, was “forcefully” trying to convince the government to buy commercial airplanes made by US-based Boeing Co. Graham led a congressional delegation to Taiwan on April 14 and 15, during which he met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other top government officials. The report was based on two public statements by Graham. During the delegation’s meeting with
REVISED MEASURES: The CECC has simplified contact tracing while listing cases separately by severity, as it aims to increase vaccination and medication coverage The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 15,033 local COVID-19 infections, a 25 percent increase from the day before, along with three associated deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that 116 imported cases were also confirmed yesterday. Most local cases were reported in New Taipei City, with 5,897, followed by Taipei with 3,099, Taoyuan with 2,193, Taichung with 756, Keelung with 715, Kaohsiung with 453, Hualien with 329, Yilan County with 320, Tainan with 280, and five to 195 cases in 13 other cities and counties. Fifteen moderate illnesses and three severe illness were