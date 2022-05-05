Mirror News honored commitments: NCC

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Mirror News this month fulfilled its pledges by broadcasting on the multimedia-on-demand (MOD) system and raising its registered capital to NT$2 billion (US$67.74 million), the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday.

The commission will continue to oversee the news channel’s operations based on its business plan and conditional clauses that in January it pledged to follow to secure the broadcasting license, NCC Deputy Chairman and spokesman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said.

Of the more than 40 conditional clauses, 14 would result in revocation of the broadcasting license were they to be missed. They include failure to broadcast on platforms that can be viewed by the public by Sunday and failure to raise its registered capital to NT$2 billion by Wednesday next week.

Meanwhile, an editorial statute must be signed between the news department and shareholders who have a stake of at least 5 percent before the channel begins broadcasting.

However, the Mirror News began airing on Channel 508 of Chunghwa Telecom’s MOD system on Monday, although management had said in public statements that it had started a trial broadcast.

“The Satellite Broadcasting Act (衛星廣播電視法) stipulates that the news channel must clearly list the initial date of operations in its business plan, but it does not have anything called ‘trial operations,’” Wong said.

“As such, we consider Monday to be the day that Mirror News began operations,” he said. “The MOD system, like the cable system, is a platform that can be viewed by the public. We will oversee its operations based on the act, its business plan and conditional clauses it has promised to follow.”

Before obtaining the license, Mirror News pledged to air more international news as well as news related to young people and arts communities, Wong said, adding that news would be broadcast in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese) and sign language at some times.

“The channel must list every quarter how it fulfills its business plan and conditional clauses on its Web site,” he said.

The commission confirmed that it had received the news channel’s proposed changes of board directors and overseers, as well as documents related to change to registered capital and an editorial statute.

“We will carefully examine these documents,” Wong said. “The channel must follow all broadcasting regulations after it began operation on Monday. The license will be revoked if it fails to fulfill its pledges.”

The channel has been under public scrutiny since March due to a series of management upheavals.