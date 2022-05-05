Taiwan’s archery teams enjoyed a taste of home through instant noodles and cats while training in Turkey.
The national representatives shone at the Antalya Hyundai Archery World Cup Stage 1 last month, winning gold in the recurve men’s team event and bronze in the recurve women’s team event.
The teams stayed in Antalya, Turkey, after the competition to prepare for the Stage 2 event, which is to be held in Gwangju, South Korea, from May 16 to May 22.
Photo: CNA
With their win in Turkey, the recurve men’s team leapfrogged South Korea to top the world rankings with a total score of 363.75.
Olympians Tang Chih-chun (湯智鈞) said that their South Korean opponents, who were not in Turkey, have mental strength, excellent body control and spontaneity on the range, which are traits his team can learn from.
Olympian Lei Chien-ying (雷千瑩) said that Taiwan’s archers have had limited opportunities to compete during the COVID-19 pandemic, so the competitions in Turkey and South Korea are for them to adjust and get used to the tension at big events.
The teams are to discuss further adjustments based on their experience in Turkey upon their return to Taiwan as they continue to prepare for September’s Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, she said.
During their time in Turkey, the Taiwanese archers faced challenges from the weather, expecially the wind, and food.
Newcomer Su Yu-yang (蘇于洋) told reporters that he was impressed by the delicious Turkish cuisine at first, but due to a lack of variety — with dishes “dominated by grilled meat” — he turned to instant noodles, which “have all the different flavors.”
Lei said that Turks do not eat pork, and she does not eat beef or lamb, so her major protein intake came from chicken and milk, which was “not so troublesome.”
Tang, a self-proclaimed gourmet, said that he could not get used to Turkish food when he first competed there in 2019, but later grew to enjoy it after getting to know the local flavors.
Turkey is also known for its love for cats, which often walk across the range.
Archer and cat lover Huang I-jou (黃逸柔) said that seeing a cat was comforting and relaxed her during competition.
Coach Lin Che-wei (林哲瑋) said that he was worried about his two cats at home being jealous, so was not considering adopting a lively orange-and-white feline in Turkey.
