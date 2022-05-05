Five new COVID-19-associated deaths were confirmed yesterday, including a woman in her 20s who received a booster shot of a vaccine and had no underlying health conditions, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said, as it reported 28,420 new local infections.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that 28,487 new infections — 28,420 local cases and 67 imported cases — were confirmed yesterday.
Of the new local infections, 72 moderate cases and five severe cases were confirmed, he said, adding that a previous moderate case has progressed into a severe case and five deaths were confirmed.
Photo: CNA
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that one of the deaths was a woman in her 20s who had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and had no medical record of underlying health conditions.
The woman had a fever and diarrhea, tested positive with an at-home rapid test, was diagnosed with COVID-19 after a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at a hospital on Tuesday last week and returned home to isolate.
However, she was taken to an emergency room on Friday last week with diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain, and she was admitted to an intensive care unit after showing unsteady blood pressure and was diagnosed with sepsis, Lo said, adding that her condition worsened the next day, and she was put on a ventilator and transferred to an intensive care unit at a medical center.
The woman had a ventricular fibrillation and died of COVID-19 infection with septic shock and multiple organ failure on Sunday, he said.
The other four deaths were elderly people aged 70 or older, with three of them having underlying health conditions, he added.
Among the 147,804 local infections reported this year as of Tuesday, there were 329 moderate cases (0.22 percent) and 48 severe cases (0.03 percent), including 28 deaths, Chen said, adding that 84 people among them have been released from isolation after recovering.
Asked if “brain fog” or “long COVID-19” have been observed in local cases, Lo said that an overseas online survey conducted earlier this year showed that 20 percent of respondents reported so-called “brain fog,” which includes short-term memory loss and fuzzy thinking after recovery.
However, whether the symptoms would continue and result in long-term cognitive dysfunction is unclear, he said, adding that as the local outbreak in Taiwan has just started, data from COVID-19 outpatient clinics would need to be collected for at least six years to determine medium-to-long term effects of infection.
The nation’s COVID-19 vaccination rates as of Tuesday were 84.98 percent for a first dose, 80.23 percent for a second dose and 60.33 percent for a booster dose, Chen said.
CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said the “Taiwan V-Watch” online self-reporting COVID-19 vaccination follow-up system has been extended to include children, including adolescents, and that parents are encouraged to report for their children if there is illness after getting vaccinated.
Regardless of their participation in the V-Watch system, people should report their health issues to healthcare professionals, and also ask them to report any suspected serious adverse reactions to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, the CECC said.
The CECC yesterday confirmed that a shipment of 1,115,500 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived in Taiwan yesterday afternoon.
The batch’s expiration date is Aug. 20, it said.
Separately, the National Health Insurance (NHI) Administration said that in addition to receiving a smartphone text message asking newly confirmed COVID-19 cases to complete a contact tracing self-reporting system, people who have undergone a PCR test can check the results with the NHI Mobile Easy Pass app’s My Health Bank function and directly access the self-reporting system through the app.
