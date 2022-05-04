No Biden visit plans: ministry

FIRST TRIP TO ASIA: The US president is visiting South Korea and Japan from May 20 to May 24 to advance Washington’s ‘commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific’

There are no plans for high-ranking officials to speak with US President Joe Biden during his first visit to Asia since taking office later this month, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, while vowing to maintain communication on delayed arms shipments.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday last week announced that Biden would be visiting South Korea and Japan from May 20 to May 24, where he is to meet with South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, who is to be inaugurated on Tuesday next week, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The visit is to advance the “administration’s rock-solid commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, and to US treaty alliances with the Republic of Korea and Japan,” Psaki said in a statement.

Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) also reiterated that the Ministry of National Defense is looking at all options and would continue to communicate with the US regarding delays in munitions deliveries.

The Ministry of National Defense on Monday said that it is considering alternative options — most likely Lockheed Martin Corp’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System — after being informed by the US that the delivery of M109A6 Medium Self-Propelled Howitzers would be delayed due to a “crowded” production line.

The Biden administration has supported Taiwan’s defensive needs through three separate arms deals, Ou said, reiterating Taiwan’s commitment to its self-defense and improving its asymmetrical warfare capabilities.

The M109A6 announcement was followed by another yesterday by the Ministry of National Defense, which said it also expects delays in the deliveries of shoulder-fired Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, which are in demand in Ukraine to keep Russian aircraft at bay.

US supplies have shrunk and producing more of the anti-aircraft weapons reportedly faces significant hurdles.

The US in 2019 approved the sale of 250 of Raytheon Technologies’ Stinger missiles to Taiwan, which were expected to be delivered by 2026.

Army Planning Department deputy head Chu Wen-wu (朱文武) said that those deliveries might also get held up.

“It is true that due to changes in the international situation there might be a risk of delayed delivery this year of the portable Stinger missiles,” Chu told a news conference. “The army will coordinate with the full procurement plan and continue to require the US military to implement it normally in accordance with the contract.”

Ministry of National Defense spokesman Sun Li-fang (孫立方) said that the procurement of General Dynamics Corp M1A2 Abrams tanks was “normal” — Taiwan plans to buy 108 for delivery by 2027.

The air force is also in touch with the US to ensure that deliveries of new F-16 jets take place on schedule before 2026, he said.