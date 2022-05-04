Employers should urge workers to quit smoking: HPA

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





Employers should encourage their employees to quit smoking, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said on Friday, after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) listed smoking as a risk factor for COVID-19 complications.

Smokers are exposed to twice the risk of stroke compared with nonsmokers, four times the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases and 22 times the risk of developing lung cancer, the HPA said in a report.

Citing 2020 statistics, Smoke Hazard Prevention Division senior technical specialist Liu Chia-hsiu (劉家秀) said that smokers are more prone to taking sick leave, are less productive because they need to take constant smoking breaks and affect the work environment with the smell of smoke.

From left, Flying Life Association of Christ director of counseling Su Che-min, former actress and John Tung Foundation lifetime volunteer Chen Shu-li and Ministry of Justice Agency of Correction Deputy Director Hsu Chin-piao pose for a photograph at a news conference in Taipei on April 13 encouraging people to quit smoking. Photo: CNA

Smoke residue on their clothing and hair can be detrimental to the health of colleagues or family members, Liu said.

Employee health directly correlates to a company’s competitiveness, Liu said.

HPA Director-General Wu Chao-chun (吳昭軍) called on employers to hold quitting contests and openly praise those who successfully quit to foster a “healthy workforce,” benefitting the company and employees.

It is never too late to quit smoking, Wu said, adding that the benefits of doing so are immediate.

People who stop smoking for 20 minutes would see their heart rate return to normal and after 12 hours the carbon monoxide levels in their bloodstream would normalize, Wu said.

Quitting for two weeks to 12 weeks would see increased lung capacity and blood circulation, while quitting for a month would result in less coughing and improved breathing, he said.

Not smoking for five years or more would reduce the risk of a stroke to the same rate as a non-smoker, while quitting for 10 years would reduce the risk of dying of lung cancer by 50 percent, he said.

Fifteen years without smoking would result in a former smoker sharing the same risk of developing coronary artery disease as a non-smoker, Wu said.

The HPA provides quitting services and companies can reach out via local departments or bureaus of health, or other specialized facilities for quitting, and once approved, on-site counseling services would be provided, Wu said, adding that the HPA also provides free quitting courses.

The quitting hotline, 0800-636-363, is also available to people who need help overcoming withdrawal symptoms, he said.