The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) yesterday said it plans to require manufacturers of paper containers to have QR codes on their products to ensure that they pay their share of recycling, clearance and disposal fees.
The agency said that it has revised the Responsible Enterprise Regulated Recyclable Waste Management Regulations (應回收廢棄物責任業者管理辦法), with the changes to take effect three months after they were published on its Web site yesterday.
Demand for paper containers has risen since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, when more people started to order takeout food, the EPA said, adding that it has led to an increase in manufacturers of paper containers.
“However, some unregistered manufacturers do not pay recycling, clearance and disposal fees for their products, which has greatly affected paper container recycling operations,” the agency said.
The revised rules would require manufacturers and importers of paper containers to have EPA-approved QR codes on their products, it said.
The public and EPA inspectors can determine whether a paper container is made by a registered manufacturer by scanning the code, it said.
If the QR code links to a designated EPA Web page that shows the manufacturers’ information, the product is from a registered manufacturer, it added.
Existing manufacturers must complete all labeling requirements within three months, while newly registered manufacturers should complete them within two months of registration, the EPA said.
Containers produced before yesterday that have not been shipped should be sold within six months, it said.
Manufacturers may apply for an extension once, which would give them another six months to finish selling paper containers that do not bear the EPA’s QR codes, it said.
Manufacturers and importers that contravene the rules would face a fine of NT$60,000 to NT$300,000, the EPA said, adding that those that do not complete improvements on time would be subject to further sanctions.
The EPA said it would promote the use of paper containers made by manufacturers who pay recycling and disposal fees, while guiding more manufacturers to register.
