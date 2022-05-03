WEATHER
Snow falls on Yushan
Strong and wet easterly winds yesterday afternoon brought a rare May snowfall to the nation’s highest mountain, the Central Weather Bureau said. It was only the fifth time since 1990 that snow had fallen in May on Yushan (玉山), following snowfalls in 1995, 1997, 2000 and 2011. The latest snow has ever been recorded on Yushan in the month was on May 31, 1955, the bureau said. Yesterday’s snow began to fall at 1:30pm and lasted until 2:10pm, when it became rain, the bureau said. At 2pm, 0.5cm of snow had accumulated on Yushan’s 3,858m north peak, where the bureau’s weather station is located. Snow accumulated even though temperatures were higher than 0°C, with the bureau recording a temperature of 1.3°C at 2:05pm.
TRANSPORTATION
TRA service resumes
The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) yesterday resumed regular operations, following a May Day strike. As of 6am, all trains were operating normally on all routes, it said. Angered over a plan to corporatize the agency, the Taiwan Railway Labor Union initiated an unprecedented walkout on Sunday, citing a lack of concern for workers’ rights. All scheduled train services were halted, with TRA only able to provide 18 temporary commuter train journeys.
SPORTS
Taiwan No. 1 in recurve bow
Taiwan’s men’s recurve bow team rose to world No. 1 and the women’s recurve bow team rose to world No. 9 in the latest world rankings published by the World Archery Federation. The men’s team climbed four spots from fifth to first place with a total of 363.75 points, 112.5 of which were earned last month during the Hyundai Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya, Turkey. The Taiwan team of Olympians Tang Chih-chun (湯智鈞) and Wei Chun-heng (魏均珩), alongside newcomer Su Yu-yang (蘇于洋), won the gold medal in the recurve event after defeating Switzerland, followed by the US and the Netherlands in the semi-finals before shooting 10 bullseyes in the final to whitewash Italy 6-0. Olympian Lei Chien-ying (雷千瑩) led Peng Chia-mao (彭家楙) and Kuo Tzu-ying (郭紫穎) to win the bronze medal in the women’s recurve event. Their performance added 240.25 points to their world ranking, moving them up one spot from 10th to ninth place.
FOREIGN AFFAIRS
Japan honors Taiwanese
Chen Horng-chi (陳鴻基), a former chairman of the Taiwan-Japan Relations Association, was among three Taiwanese named in Japan’s 2022 spring honors list for their contributions to relations between Taipei and Tokyo. Chen is to receive the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun for his contributions to enhancing friendship and understanding between the nations, the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association said in a statement on Friday. Lee Yung-chih (李永熾), 82, a retired National Taiwan University history professor, is also to receive the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star for his achievements in Japanese studies and building understanding between the nations, the statement said. Deysan International Lin Ding-san (林定三) is to receive the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays for his promotion of Japanese agricultural foods and Japanese food culture in Taiwan, it said. Lin, 72, is a Japan-accredited rice examiner. He has served as a goodwill ambassador to Taiwan for several Japanese local governments, including Yamagata, Miyagi and Yamanashi prefectures, and Unnan in Shimane Prefecture.
LACKING ANTIBODIES: Taiwanese have not built up post-infection immunity as other populations have, as this is the country’s first large-scale outbreak Infectious disease experts yesterday urged the public not to take the threat of COVID-19 lightly, especially people with pre-existing conditions, as early treatment could save lives. As domestic cases yesterday broke the 10,000 mark, the Ministry of Health and Welfare predicted that the daily count could reach 18,000 by tomorrow and 37,000 by Thursday next week. The Infectious Diseases Society of Taiwan (IDS) and Infection Control Society of Taiwan in the morning issued a joint statement providing context to the outbreak. The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been associated globally with low hospitalization and death rates, the groups said. However, after battling outbreaks for
‘HEAVILY INFLUENCED’: Cambodia ranked first and Singapore second in overall infiltration by China, but Taiwan ranked first with regards to infiltration of media Taiwan ranked ninth in a list of 36 countries most infiltrated by China, Taipei-based think tank Doublethink Lab said yesterday, citing the results of its survey. Cambodia was the most infiltrated country by China, followed by Singapore and Thailand, while Bosnia-Herzegovina, Colombia and Paraguay filled the bottom three spots. “People often say that Taiwan has been seriously infiltrated by China, but what aspects of the nation have been infiltrated, and how does it compare with other countries on the matter?” Doublethink Lab chairman Puma Shen (沈伯洋) wrote on Facebook. “If everyone has their own way of talking about this influence, we
SOCIAL DISTANCING APP: People are encouraged to download the app, which informs them if they have come into close contact with a COVID-19 case The requirement to scan a QR code for contact tracing at public and business venues has been canceled, effective immediately, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it reported 8,822 local COVID-19 cases and two deaths. Other domestic COVID-19 restrictions, including mask wearing, would remain the same throughout next month, it added. The system of scanning a contact registration QR code was launched on May 19 last year to assist local governments in identifying close contacts of confirmed cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the system would be aborted, as data from
CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM: President Tsai Ing-wen said that 99.68% of the local cases this year have been mild or asymptomatic, so the health risk is relatively low President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that four disease prevention measures are to be enhanced as the local COVID-19 outbreak has not reached its peak. Following the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) announcement of a new “3+4” home isolation policy on Monday evening, the president visited the center to understand the latest situation and cheer frontline disease prevention personnel. After listening to the center’s report, Tsai told a news conference that experts, after referencing the experiences of other countries, believe that the local COVID-19 outbreak has not reached its peak, and that daily case tallies will continue to rise. “Many people might feel