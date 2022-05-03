New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Claire Wang (王婉諭) on Friday advocated against embroidering names on school uniforms to protect personal information and ensure gender equality.
She called on the Ministry of Education to waive the rule, which is required by 50 percent of junior-high and high schools, with 25 percent of high schools only imposing the rule on male students.
Wang first raised the issue during a question-and-answer session at a meeting of the legislature’s Education and Culture Committee in March, saying that a student at Taipei Municipal Chenggong High School was tracked down online because their name was embroidered on their uniform.
Photo: Lin Hsiao-yun, Taipei Times
At the time, she asked the ministry to review the matter, and Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) promised to do so by the end of last month.
Wang said she received a document responding to the issue from the ministry on Friday, and was surprised by how many schools still require names to be sewn on uniforms.
The rule is contradictory to a statement made by the ministry’s K-12 Education Administration in 2014 that “gender inequality such as only asking male students to sew their names on their uniforms should not exist in schools, and punishments, such as cutting funding or the number of classes, can be meted out if inequality is found.”
The ministry should ask these schools to amend the regulations to ensure gender equality, Wang said, adding that the ministry promised to confer with schools, local governments and student representatives to draw up plans on the issue.
