Airport subcontractor goes bust, but delays unlikely

TAOYUAN PROJECT: Overall construction of Terminal 3 is ahead of schedule, and TECO said it would complete the energy control center without the subcontractor

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





A subcontractor working on a project in Terminal 3 of Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport has gone bankrupt, Taoyuan International Airport Corp (TIAC) said yesterday, adding the slight disruption would not lead to further construction delays.

Construction of the new terminal began last year after the government had been planning it for more than 10 years. The contract to build the terminal was won by Samsung C&T Corp and Taipei-based RSEA Engineering Corp. The contract to install a mechatronic engineering system inside the terminal was jointly won by TECO Electric & Machinery Co, Shihlin Electric and Engineering Corp and Pai Chung Engineering Co.

TIAC president Jerry Dan (但昭璧) yesterday said the subcontractor and TECO Electric Co were supposed to build the terminal’s energy control center together, which should be completed by Jan. 31, 2026.

Taoyuan International Airport Corp president Jerry Dan speaks to reporters at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday. Photo: CNA

The budget for the project is approximately NT$6.29 billion (US$2213.36 million), with 80 percent of it being undertaken by TECO, he said.

As of yesterday, 8.572 percent of the project had been completed, which was slightly behind schedule, Dan said.

“On April 18, we received a letter from TECO that the subcontractor was not able to continue with the project due to financial difficulties. TECO pledged to complete the project all by itself,” he told reporters.

The airport company has also taken legal action and asked the subcontractor to return a prepaid construction fund of approximately NT$125.99 million, Dan said.

Despite the slight delay, the project still has about a two-month cushion, Dan said, adding that TIAC would supervise TECO and ensure the project is completed on time.

As of yesterday, 32.74 percent of Terminal 3’s construction had been completed, which meant the project was ahead of the schedule, Dan said.

The total budget for the Terminal 3 project is about NT$95.68 billion, which covers the construction of the terminal, aprons, taxiways, power stations, an energy center and an office building.

Once completed, Terminal 3 would accommodate 45 million air travelers per year. The terminal is to begin operations in three phases: the north concourse in 2024, the main terminal in 2025 and the south concourse in 2026.