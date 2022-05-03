OCAC to obtain virus tests for ethnic Chinese students

Staff writer, with CNA





The head of the Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC) yesterday promised to help ethnic Chinese students in Taiwan without a National Health Insurance (NHI) card acquire government-rationed COVID-19 rapid test kits.

“We are currently in talks with the Ministry of Health and Welfare to see if these students can be given rapid test kits by their schools,” OCAC Minister Tung Chen-yuan (童振源) told lawmakers at a meeting of legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee.

Independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) had asked Tung to comment on the issue.

Lim had previously said that many ethnic Chinese students who had recently enrolled in Taiwanese universities and colleges had asked him for help.

Under the government’s rationing plan launched on Thursday, buyers are required to present their NHI card or Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) to buy test kits on designated days.

However, regulations stipulate that ethnic Chinese students, known locally as “overseas Chinese students (僑生),” only qualify for the NHI system after six months of living in Taiwan.

That means many of them are not yet entitled to buy government-rationed rapid test kits, which are essential amid the latest COVID-19 outbreak, Lim said.

Tung said it was true that many students had complained about a lack of test kits, adding that his council had been in talks with authorities to ensure that students soon have access to test kits via the schools they are enrolled with.

There are more than 700 newly enrolled ethnic Chinese students in Taiwan, 60 to 70 of whom have already tested positive for COVID-19, Tung said.

The OCAC is in close contact with affected students, and each of them has been given NT$6,000, he said.

In Taiwan, the term “overseas Chinese student” refers to a student of Chinese descent who has come to Taiwan to study, but who was born and lived overseas, or who has been living overseas for six or more consecutive years in the immediate past and has obtained permanent or long-term residency status overseas.