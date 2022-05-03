The head of the Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC) yesterday promised to help ethnic Chinese students in Taiwan without a National Health Insurance (NHI) card acquire government-rationed COVID-19 rapid test kits.
“We are currently in talks with the Ministry of Health and Welfare to see if these students can be given rapid test kits by their schools,” OCAC Minister Tung Chen-yuan (童振源) told lawmakers at a meeting of legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee.
Independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) had asked Tung to comment on the issue.
Lim had previously said that many ethnic Chinese students who had recently enrolled in Taiwanese universities and colleges had asked him for help.
Under the government’s rationing plan launched on Thursday, buyers are required to present their NHI card or Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) to buy test kits on designated days.
However, regulations stipulate that ethnic Chinese students, known locally as “overseas Chinese students (僑生),” only qualify for the NHI system after six months of living in Taiwan.
That means many of them are not yet entitled to buy government-rationed rapid test kits, which are essential amid the latest COVID-19 outbreak, Lim said.
Tung said it was true that many students had complained about a lack of test kits, adding that his council had been in talks with authorities to ensure that students soon have access to test kits via the schools they are enrolled with.
There are more than 700 newly enrolled ethnic Chinese students in Taiwan, 60 to 70 of whom have already tested positive for COVID-19, Tung said.
The OCAC is in close contact with affected students, and each of them has been given NT$6,000, he said.
In Taiwan, the term “overseas Chinese student” refers to a student of Chinese descent who has come to Taiwan to study, but who was born and lived overseas, or who has been living overseas for six or more consecutive years in the immediate past and has obtained permanent or long-term residency status overseas.
LACKING ANTIBODIES: Taiwanese have not built up post-infection immunity as other populations have, as this is the country’s first large-scale outbreak Infectious disease experts yesterday urged the public not to take the threat of COVID-19 lightly, especially people with pre-existing conditions, as early treatment could save lives. As domestic cases yesterday broke the 10,000 mark, the Ministry of Health and Welfare predicted that the daily count could reach 18,000 by tomorrow and 37,000 by Thursday next week. The Infectious Diseases Society of Taiwan (IDS) and Infection Control Society of Taiwan in the morning issued a joint statement providing context to the outbreak. The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been associated globally with low hospitalization and death rates, the groups said. However, after battling outbreaks for
‘HEAVILY INFLUENCED’: Cambodia ranked first and Singapore second in overall infiltration by China, but Taiwan ranked first with regards to infiltration of media Taiwan ranked ninth in a list of 36 countries most infiltrated by China, Taipei-based think tank Doublethink Lab said yesterday, citing the results of its survey. Cambodia was the most infiltrated country by China, followed by Singapore and Thailand, while Bosnia-Herzegovina, Colombia and Paraguay filled the bottom three spots. “People often say that Taiwan has been seriously infiltrated by China, but what aspects of the nation have been infiltrated, and how does it compare with other countries on the matter?” Doublethink Lab chairman Puma Shen (沈伯洋) wrote on Facebook. “If everyone has their own way of talking about this influence, we
SOCIAL DISTANCING APP: People are encouraged to download the app, which informs them if they have come into close contact with a COVID-19 case The requirement to scan a QR code for contact tracing at public and business venues has been canceled, effective immediately, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it reported 8,822 local COVID-19 cases and two deaths. Other domestic COVID-19 restrictions, including mask wearing, would remain the same throughout next month, it added. The system of scanning a contact registration QR code was launched on May 19 last year to assist local governments in identifying close contacts of confirmed cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the system would be aborted, as data from
CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM: President Tsai Ing-wen said that 99.68% of the local cases this year have been mild or asymptomatic, so the health risk is relatively low President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that four disease prevention measures are to be enhanced as the local COVID-19 outbreak has not reached its peak. Following the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) announcement of a new “3+4” home isolation policy on Monday evening, the president visited the center to understand the latest situation and cheer frontline disease prevention personnel. After listening to the center’s report, Tsai told a news conference that experts, after referencing the experiences of other countries, believe that the local COVID-19 outbreak has not reached its peak, and that daily case tallies will continue to rise. “Many people might feel