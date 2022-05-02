Police catch wild boar that ventured into gas station

By Chen Kuan-pei and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Changhua County police on Thursday helped employees at a gas station catch a wild boar.

Tianwei Township (田尾) residents saw the boar walking along Provincial Highway No. 1 and herded it toward the gas station out of concern that it might be hurt or cause an accident if it were to wander onto the road.

However, this caused alarm among gas station staff that the animal might damage the fuel pumps.

Police officers subdue a wild boar at a gas station in Changhua County’s Tianwei Township on Thursday. Photo courtesy of a member of the public

Officers were dispatched from Beidou and Tianwei police stations to catch the boar. Police officers tossed a jacket to cover the boar’s eyes and then put a traffic cone on its head to disorient the animal. They then pinned it to the ground and tied its legs with rope.

Police later handed the boar to the Changhua Bureau of Agriculture.

The bureau said it put out word of the boar, but no one claimed it, adding that the animal was not registered.

It said it delivered the animal to a butcher on Friday, according to procedure.

The boar was sold to the highest bidder for NT$1,300, or about NT$29.2 per kilogram, Changhua Meats Market secretary Chen Yung-nung (陳永濃) said.

The money would be kept in the market’s bank account for six months, Chen said, adding that should an owner come forward during the period, they would be given the proceeds.