A documentary miniseries on the life of late Taiwanese painter Chen Cheng-po (陳澄波) funded by former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Pasuya Yao (姚文智) might air internationally, Yao said.
Yao quit politics after failing to win the Taipei mayoral election in 2018 and established thuannTaiwan Film Corp, which aims to tell the stories of victims of political persecution during the Martial Law era.
The studio’s first film is Liu Ma Gou No. 15 (流麻溝十 五號), which tells the story of female political prisoners held on Green Island (綠島) during the 1950s. Its second project — a miniseries on Chen and his wife, Chang Chieh (張捷), tentatively titled “The Women Who Hid Paintings” (藏畫的女人) — cost more than NT$100 million (US$3.39 million).
Photo: Screen grab from the Chen Cheng-po Cultural Foundation Web site
Chen is the first Taiwanese painter to have one of his works sell for more than NT$200 million at auction.
The documentary is named after Chen’s wife because it draws inspiration from a photograph that she took 75 years ago, Yao said.
The photo shows Chen’s body lying on an unmounted wooden door on which he was carried home after being killed by the then-Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) regime during the 228 Incident.
The door was propped up by Chang — who appears underneath the door in the picture — so that the photographer could get a good picture, Yao said, adding that Chang’s commitment to photographing her husband’s body as evidence was “moving.”
Chen had been paraded through the streets and executed for what the KMT claimed was “rebellion and riot,” and as nobody dared help move the body with a stretcher, the family had to remove a door and use that instead, Yao said.
Yao said his company has worked with the Chen Cheng-po Cultural Foundation to make the series on Chen, and invited well-known screenwriter Shih Fang-ju (施芳如) to write the script.
Meanwhile, filming for Liu Ma Gou No. 15 has been completed and the movie is in the post-production stage, he said.
“We plan to crowdfund over the next two months, but the release date is still up in the air due to the [COVID-19] pandemic,” he said.
The 228 Incident refers to a crackdown launched by the then-KMT regime against civilian demonstrations following an incident in Taipei on Feb. 27, 1947. The event was part of the White Terror era, during which thousands of Taiwanese were arrested, imprisoned and executed.
LACKING ANTIBODIES: Taiwanese have not built up post-infection immunity as other populations have, as this is the country’s first large-scale outbreak Infectious disease experts yesterday urged the public not to take the threat of COVID-19 lightly, especially people with pre-existing conditions, as early treatment could save lives. As domestic cases yesterday broke the 10,000 mark, the Ministry of Health and Welfare predicted that the daily count could reach 18,000 by tomorrow and 37,000 by Thursday next week. The Infectious Diseases Society of Taiwan (IDS) and Infection Control Society of Taiwan in the morning issued a joint statement providing context to the outbreak. The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been associated globally with low hospitalization and death rates, the groups said. However, after battling outbreaks for
‘HEAVILY INFLUENCED’: Cambodia ranked first and Singapore second in overall infiltration by China, but Taiwan ranked first with regards to infiltration of media Taiwan ranked ninth in a list of 36 countries most infiltrated by China, Taipei-based think tank Doublethink Lab said yesterday, citing the results of its survey. Cambodia was the most infiltrated country by China, followed by Singapore and Thailand, while Bosnia-Herzegovina, Colombia and Paraguay filled the bottom three spots. “People often say that Taiwan has been seriously infiltrated by China, but what aspects of the nation have been infiltrated, and how does it compare with other countries on the matter?” Doublethink Lab chairman Puma Shen (沈伯洋) wrote on Facebook. “If everyone has their own way of talking about this influence, we
SOCIAL DISTANCING APP: People are encouraged to download the app, which informs them if they have come into close contact with a COVID-19 case The requirement to scan a QR code for contact tracing at public and business venues has been canceled, effective immediately, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it reported 8,822 local COVID-19 cases and two deaths. Other domestic COVID-19 restrictions, including mask wearing, would remain the same throughout next month, it added. The system of scanning a contact registration QR code was launched on May 19 last year to assist local governments in identifying close contacts of confirmed cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the system would be aborted, as data from
CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM: President Tsai Ing-wen said that 99.68% of the local cases this year have been mild or asymptomatic, so the health risk is relatively low President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that four disease prevention measures are to be enhanced as the local COVID-19 outbreak has not reached its peak. Following the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) announcement of a new “3+4” home isolation policy on Monday evening, the president visited the center to understand the latest situation and cheer frontline disease prevention personnel. After listening to the center’s report, Tsai told a news conference that experts, after referencing the experiences of other countries, believe that the local COVID-19 outbreak has not reached its peak, and that daily case tallies will continue to rise. “Many people might feel