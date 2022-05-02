Infant dies at ER as staff follow ‘proper procedure’

Staff writer, with CNA





A father has accused a New Taipei City hospital of putting off care that could have saved his six-month-old son, who died on Thursday with a high fever after waiting more than an hour to receive treatment.

EBC News reported that the father, surnamed Wu (吳), and his wife took the infant to the emergency room (ER) at Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital at about 4pm on Thursday.

Although the child was running a fever of 39.2°C, the hospital told the parents to take him to an outdoor waiting area until a doctor could see him, the report said.

While a doctor did come out to check on the child, the physician remained at a distance of “about three steps” and did not arrange for the boy to be immediately brought into the hospital, Wu said.

The infant was taken into the emergency room at 4:40pm, but was then made to wait again as the hospital went through admissions procedures, including scheduling a blood test, the report said.

At 5:10pm, the boy’s mother alerted doctors that his condition had deteriorated, and he was taken into the emergency room to be cared for, but he was pronounced dead at 5:44pm, the report said.

Wu blamed the hospital for following standard admissions procedures when his son required emergency care, saying: “I don’t think the doctors did everything in their power to help [him].”

A hospital official yesterday said that during triage, the child was found to have a fever, but was conscious.

That led hospital staff to arrange for him to be seen in the pediatric department, the official said, adding that the child’s COVID-19 test had come back negative.

“Everything was handled according to the proper procedure, but the patient’s condition deteriorated rapidly,” the official said, adding that the hospital “deeply regretted” the child’s death and was willing to provide a full explanation of his treatment to the parents.

Taiwan is in the midst of a COVID-19 surge, which has challenged hospital emergency rooms and led to long wait times, in part caused by COVID-19 guidelines.

Hospitals have also seen an influx of people who want to get tested for COVID-19, despite appeals from the government to undergo polymerase chain reaction tests only if they have symptoms or have tested positive in a rapid test.