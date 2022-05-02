May 8 rallies to show Taiwan’s support for Ukraine

Staff writer, with CNA





Ukrainian nationals and supporters are to hold “Toward Victory” rallies in Taipei, Hsinchu and Taichung on May 8 to show solidarity with Ukrainians amid ongoing Russian aggression, the event organizer said yesterday.

The rallies are to take place on May 8, which Europe calls Victory Day — a celebration of May 8, 1945, when the Allies formally accepted Germany’s surrender and the end of World War II in Europe, Taiwan Stands With Ukraine (TSWU) said in a news release.

The rallies aim to support Ukraine as it fights for victory, hail Ukrainians’ bravery and resistance, and condemn atrocities committed by Russian troops, said the organization, which was formed in Taipei by volunteers following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

A demonstrator holds a placard at a rally protesting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine outside the Representative Office of the Moscow-Taipei Coordination Commission in Taipei on March 1. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

“Seeing the news from home — such as my city bombed into ruins, the war crimes and our people being killed — has been heartbreaking,” Alex Khomenko, a Ukrainian from Kharkiv and organizer of the event, was quoted as saying.

“The outpouring of support here in Taiwan, both from ordinary Taiwanese and the government, has been incredible. It keeps us going,” Khomenko added.

The rallies are to take place from 2pm to 3:30pm at Liberty Square at Taipei’s Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, at the square at Hsinchu Railway Station and at Taichung’s Civic Square, the TSWU said.

The events are to feature speeches by Taiwanese, Ukrainians and speakers from other countries.

Supporters of Ukraine’s defense efforts are welcome to join the rallies, and encouraged to bring flags or posters with supportive messages, the TSWU said.

More information about the event is available in Chinese and English at www.facebook.com/twstandswithukraine.