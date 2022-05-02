Ukrainian nationals and supporters are to hold “Toward Victory” rallies in Taipei, Hsinchu and Taichung on May 8 to show solidarity with Ukrainians amid ongoing Russian aggression, the event organizer said yesterday.
The rallies are to take place on May 8, which Europe calls Victory Day — a celebration of May 8, 1945, when the Allies formally accepted Germany’s surrender and the end of World War II in Europe, Taiwan Stands With Ukraine (TSWU) said in a news release.
The rallies aim to support Ukraine as it fights for victory, hail Ukrainians’ bravery and resistance, and condemn atrocities committed by Russian troops, said the organization, which was formed in Taipei by volunteers following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
“Seeing the news from home — such as my city bombed into ruins, the war crimes and our people being killed — has been heartbreaking,” Alex Khomenko, a Ukrainian from Kharkiv and organizer of the event, was quoted as saying.
“The outpouring of support here in Taiwan, both from ordinary Taiwanese and the government, has been incredible. It keeps us going,” Khomenko added.
The rallies are to take place from 2pm to 3:30pm at Liberty Square at Taipei’s Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, at the square at Hsinchu Railway Station and at Taichung’s Civic Square, the TSWU said.
The events are to feature speeches by Taiwanese, Ukrainians and speakers from other countries.
Supporters of Ukraine’s defense efforts are welcome to join the rallies, and encouraged to bring flags or posters with supportive messages, the TSWU said.
More information about the event is available in Chinese and English at www.facebook.com/twstandswithukraine.
LACKING ANTIBODIES: Taiwanese have not built up post-infection immunity as other populations have, as this is the country’s first large-scale outbreak Infectious disease experts yesterday urged the public not to take the threat of COVID-19 lightly, especially people with pre-existing conditions, as early treatment could save lives. As domestic cases yesterday broke the 10,000 mark, the Ministry of Health and Welfare predicted that the daily count could reach 18,000 by tomorrow and 37,000 by Thursday next week. The Infectious Diseases Society of Taiwan (IDS) and Infection Control Society of Taiwan in the morning issued a joint statement providing context to the outbreak. The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been associated globally with low hospitalization and death rates, the groups said. However, after battling outbreaks for
‘HEAVILY INFLUENCED’: Cambodia ranked first and Singapore second in overall infiltration by China, but Taiwan ranked first with regards to infiltration of media Taiwan ranked ninth in a list of 36 countries most infiltrated by China, Taipei-based think tank Doublethink Lab said yesterday, citing the results of its survey. Cambodia was the most infiltrated country by China, followed by Singapore and Thailand, while Bosnia-Herzegovina, Colombia and Paraguay filled the bottom three spots. “People often say that Taiwan has been seriously infiltrated by China, but what aspects of the nation have been infiltrated, and how does it compare with other countries on the matter?” Doublethink Lab chairman Puma Shen (沈伯洋) wrote on Facebook. “If everyone has their own way of talking about this influence, we
SOCIAL DISTANCING APP: People are encouraged to download the app, which informs them if they have come into close contact with a COVID-19 case The requirement to scan a QR code for contact tracing at public and business venues has been canceled, effective immediately, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it reported 8,822 local COVID-19 cases and two deaths. Other domestic COVID-19 restrictions, including mask wearing, would remain the same throughout next month, it added. The system of scanning a contact registration QR code was launched on May 19 last year to assist local governments in identifying close contacts of confirmed cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the system would be aborted, as data from
CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM: President Tsai Ing-wen said that 99.68% of the local cases this year have been mild or asymptomatic, so the health risk is relatively low President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that four disease prevention measures are to be enhanced as the local COVID-19 outbreak has not reached its peak. Following the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) announcement of a new “3+4” home isolation policy on Monday evening, the president visited the center to understand the latest situation and cheer frontline disease prevention personnel. After listening to the center’s report, Tsai told a news conference that experts, after referencing the experiences of other countries, believe that the local COVID-19 outbreak has not reached its peak, and that daily case tallies will continue to rise. “Many people might feel