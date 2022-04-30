Civic groups and legislators called for legislative amendments to protect against online sexual harassment, such as requiring that intimate images be removed from Web sites within 24 hours following a complaint.
A discussion regarding difficulties in implementing current regulations, along with their reportedly insufficient protections, was prompted by amendments proposed by the Executive Yuan last month to curb digital sexual harassment.
The proposals have limitations, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Fan Yun (范雲) told a news conference in Taipei on Thursday.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
There is no timeframe for a Web site owner to remove an image when ordered to do so, and police are not required to assist in enforcing an order, she said.
Additionally, education to prevent instances of digital harassment is not comprehensive enough, she said, adding that victims cannot directly apply for protection orders.
Fan said she would advocate for the concerns, which have been raised by women’s groups and people targeted by online harassment, when the proposed amendments are reviewed in the legislature.
Although the amendments include provisions regarding “removing intimate images,” some of the language is unclear, New Power Party Legislator Claire Wang (王婉諭) said, adding that a lack of oversight might lead to difficulties in implementation.
The government should involve Internet experts and online platform operators in its governance to ensure the implementation of appropriate regulations and mechanisms, she said.
Personnel specifically tasked with investigating cases involving unauthorized use of intimate images are much needed, she said, adding that cases should be regulated by the Sexual Assault Crime Prevention Act (性侵害犯罪防治法) and technology should be developed to help with investigations.
DPP Legislator Wu Yu-chin (吳玉琴) said the immediate removal of intimate online images is what victims need most urgently, but is not stipulated in the amendments.
Civic groups, including the Taipei Women’s Rescue Foundation, also called for changes to the amendments, including that the needs of victims and difficulties faced by police be taken seriously.
Regulations should require offenders to immediately remove images and protect criminal evidence from leaking when a case is reported to police, they said.
Images placed on foreign servers by Taiwanese should also be governed by Taiwanese law, they said.
The groups also called for mandatory counseling for offenders who distribute another person’s intimate images, as well as a clear prohibition on copying, distributing, delivering and displaying such images.
