‘Atypical’ workers lose pay, benefits

By Hsieh Chun-lin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Legislative action is required to deal with unequal pay, lack of social insurance coverage and hazardous work conditions for Taiwanese engaged in atypical work, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Fan Yun (范雲) said yesterday.

Fan spoke at a joint news conference with labor groups in Taipei to mark the Workers’ Day weekend.

The nation’s atypical workforce — employees subsisting on part-time work, independent contractors and other types of irregular work — has grown to about 800,000, including 100,0000 drivers working for food delivery platforms, she said.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Fan Yun, center, attends a news conference with representatives of five “atypical” labor trade unions at the legislature in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of Fan Yun’s office

As labor regulations and the social safety net offer atypical workers little protection, they are vulnerable to exploitation when the economy undergoes change, she said.

The employment rate for atypical workers dipped in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first time the class of workers experienced declining employment in nine years, she said.

The fall in employment is likely to worsen poverty rates among people aged 15 to 24, who are predominantly atypical workers, she added.

Classifying delivery workers as independent contractors has shifted costs and risks to workers while cutting wages, National Delivery Union president Chen Yu-an (陳昱安) said.

A lack of regulations and protections has resulted in poor wages, working conditions and unfair labor practices, such as fining workers for malfunctions in the delivery platform, he said.

Taiwan needs delivery worker regulations that do not treat the profession as independent contract work, he said.

Although the Executive Yuan in 2020 said that the government should not employ people as dispatch workers, public agencies have continued the practice by calling them contractors, Taiwan Dispatch Workers’ Union representative Wu Chao-ju (吳昭儒) said.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) promised to introduce an atypical worker protection bill when she ran for president in 2016, but no such legislative effort has been made, Taiwan Labor Front deputy executive secretary Yang Shu-wei (楊書瑋) said.

A separate law to protect atypical worker income should also be drafted, he said.

Many occupational therapists are unable to obtain labor insurance through the union because they are working independently, New Taipei Occupational Therapist Union executive director Huang Cheng-hsiang (黃盛祥) said.

Members of the union also reported that the mandated labor insurance premium is too expensive, he added.