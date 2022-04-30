The government yesterday donated US$500,000 to Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in support of the Paris-based group’s Press Freedom Centre in Ukraine, and to demonstrate Taiwan’s resolve in defending democracy and press freedom.
Citing the group’s statistics showing seven journalists being killed in action and 11 suffering injuries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the center would not only provide equipment and training for Ukrainian and foreign reporters, but also provide transportation and information services, as well as legal and psychological counseling.
The center was set up on March 13 in Lviv in collaboration with the Ukrainian non-governmental organization Institute of Mass Information, the ministry said.
This particular donation is another demonstration of Taiwan’s support for Ukraine, it said, adding that it represents Taiwan doing its part, as a member of the global community, to uphold the values of democracy and press freedom, and promote international peace and stability.
The announcement came a day after the nation on Thursday donated 500,000 euros (US$528,072) in funds collected from the public to help major logistics firms in Ukraine maintain operations via a project launched by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).
The ministry said in a statement that the donation would be drawn from a fundraising campaign organized by the government, which from March 2 to April 1 raised US$33 million from private citizens.
Representative to the UK Kelly Hsieh (謝武樵) inked a deal about the donation with Ines Rocha, managing director of EBRD’s Impact and Partnerships, at the financial institution’s headquarters in London on Thursday, the ministry said.
EBRD said in a separate statement the same day that in addition to Taiwan, Sweden had announced a donation of 500,000 euros to its technical assistance project that aims to help the two largest delivery companies in Ukraine — Ukrposhta and Nova Poshta — adjust their international logistics to the crisis.
Funding from the two countries would enable cargo to be delivered to and from Ukraine to help private businesses there stay operational and withstand the crisis, the financial institution said.
The funding would also ensure the continued supply of critical humanitarian aid such as food, water and medical supplies to people in Ukraine, the institution added.
It is one of the first technical assistance projects the EBRD has launched to help Ukraine and its neighboring countries affected by the Russian invasion that started on Feb. 24, it said.
Last week, Taiwan also pledged a donation of US$8 million to Ukraine, with US$3 million of the donation going to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and the rest being given to six medical institutions in the country.
LACKING ANTIBODIES: Taiwanese have not built up post-infection immunity as other populations have, as this is the country’s first large-scale outbreak Infectious disease experts yesterday urged the public not to take the threat of COVID-19 lightly, especially people with pre-existing conditions, as early treatment could save lives. As domestic cases yesterday broke the 10,000 mark, the Ministry of Health and Welfare predicted that the daily count could reach 18,000 by tomorrow and 37,000 by Thursday next week. The Infectious Diseases Society of Taiwan (IDS) and Infection Control Society of Taiwan in the morning issued a joint statement providing context to the outbreak. The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been associated globally with low hospitalization and death rates, the groups said. However, after battling outbreaks for
‘HEAVILY INFLUENCED’: Cambodia ranked first and Singapore second in overall infiltration by China, but Taiwan ranked first with regards to infiltration of media Taiwan ranked ninth in a list of 36 countries most infiltrated by China, Taipei-based think tank Doublethink Lab said yesterday, citing the results of its survey. Cambodia was the most infiltrated country by China, followed by Singapore and Thailand, while Bosnia-Herzegovina, Colombia and Paraguay filled the bottom three spots. “People often say that Taiwan has been seriously infiltrated by China, but what aspects of the nation have been infiltrated, and how does it compare with other countries on the matter?” Doublethink Lab chairman Puma Shen (沈伯洋) wrote on Facebook. “If everyone has their own way of talking about this influence, we
CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM: President Tsai Ing-wen said that 99.68% of the local cases this year have been mild or asymptomatic, so the health risk is relatively low President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that four disease prevention measures are to be enhanced as the local COVID-19 outbreak has not reached its peak. Following the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) announcement of a new “3+4” home isolation policy on Monday evening, the president visited the center to understand the latest situation and cheer frontline disease prevention personnel. After listening to the center’s report, Tsai told a news conference that experts, after referencing the experiences of other countries, believe that the local COVID-19 outbreak has not reached its peak, and that daily case tallies will continue to rise. “Many people might feel
SOCIAL DISTANCING APP: People are encouraged to download the app, which informs them if they have come into close contact with a COVID-19 case The requirement to scan a QR code for contact tracing at public and business venues has been canceled, effective immediately, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it reported 8,822 local COVID-19 cases and two deaths. Other domestic COVID-19 restrictions, including mask wearing, would remain the same throughout next month, it added. The system of scanning a contact registration QR code was launched on May 19 last year to assist local governments in identifying close contacts of confirmed cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the system would be aborted, as data from