Taiwan gives US$500,000 to Press Freedom Centre

STANDING WITH UKRAINE: That follows a donation of 500,000 euros by private citizens to help major logistics companies in Ukraine continue operating

By Yang Cheng-yu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA





The government yesterday donated US$500,000 to Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in support of the Paris-based group’s Press Freedom Centre in Ukraine, and to demonstrate Taiwan’s resolve in defending democracy and press freedom.

Citing the group’s statistics showing seven journalists being killed in action and 11 suffering injuries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the center would not only provide equipment and training for Ukrainian and foreign reporters, but also provide transportation and information services, as well as legal and psychological counseling.

The center was set up on March 13 in Lviv in collaboration with the Ukrainian non-governmental organization Institute of Mass Information, the ministry said.

This particular donation is another demonstration of Taiwan’s support for Ukraine, it said, adding that it represents Taiwan doing its part, as a member of the global community, to uphold the values of democracy and press freedom, and promote international peace and stability.

The announcement came a day after the nation on Thursday donated 500,000 euros (US$528,072) in funds collected from the public to help major logistics firms in Ukraine maintain operations via a project launched by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The ministry said in a statement that the donation would be drawn from a fundraising campaign organized by the government, which from March 2 to April 1 raised US$33 million from private citizens.

Representative to the UK Kelly Hsieh (謝武樵) inked a deal about the donation with Ines Rocha, managing director of EBRD’s Impact and Partnerships, at the financial institution’s headquarters in London on Thursday, the ministry said.

EBRD said in a separate statement the same day that in addition to Taiwan, Sweden had announced a donation of 500,000 euros to its technical assistance project that aims to help the two largest delivery companies in Ukraine — Ukrposhta and Nova Poshta — adjust their international logistics to the crisis.

Funding from the two countries would enable cargo to be delivered to and from Ukraine to help private businesses there stay operational and withstand the crisis, the financial institution said.

The funding would also ensure the continued supply of critical humanitarian aid such as food, water and medical supplies to people in Ukraine, the institution added.

It is one of the first technical assistance projects the EBRD has launched to help Ukraine and its neighboring countries affected by the Russian invasion that started on Feb. 24, it said.

Last week, Taiwan also pledged a donation of US$8 million to Ukraine, with US$3 million of the donation going to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and the rest being given to six medical institutions in the country.