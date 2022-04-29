About 60,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits were sold within two hours across Taiwan as the government launched its rationing scheme yesterday.
As of 9am, 59,214 test kits had been sold at 2,323 stores and health centers, National Health Insurance (NHI) Administration Lee Po- chang (李伯璋) said.
Excessive usage caused the NHI system to crash for about 15 minutes at 8:30am, Lee said.
Photo: CNA
Purchase requires an NHI card or Alien Resident Certificate to be presented on days that are coordinated with the card’s number. The plan fixes the price at NT$500, with each kit containing five rapid tests.
The kits are available at NHI-contracted pharmacies and public health centers throughout the country.
People whose identification cards end with an odd number may purchase a kit on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with even numbered cards permitted to make purchases on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
Similar to the mask rationing system that was used in 2020, stores were able to individually choose when to begin selling the kits yesterday.
Staggered starting hours were encouraged to prevent overloading the NHI system, as excessive customer traffic was expected at the start yesterday’s rationing, Risheng Pharmacy employee Lee Chih-kang (李志剛) said.
Some stores began selling in the morning, while others began later in the afternoon, he said.
About 4,909 NHI-contracted pharmacies and 58 public health centers across Taiwan are offering rationed test kits, the Central Epidemic Command Center said.
Pharmacies that are participating in the program are listed on the Web sites of the National Health Insurance Administration, the Food and Drug Administration and the Federation of Taiwan Pharmacists’ Associations, in Chinese only.
