The Taichung District Court yesterday sentenced Hsu Teh-yi (徐德益) to death for murdering two people and burying their bodies in polyethylene drums.
A judicial investigation found that Hsu, 36, killed the two victims in separate incidents two years apart.
Hsu received two death sentences for the two murders, while two of his accomplices — Wang Min-cheng (王閔正), 25, and Lin Yu-ting (林宥廷), 26 — were handed life sentences.
Photo: Chang Jui-chen, Taipei Times
The ruling can be appealed.
When questioned, Hsu did not say much or explain his motives for the killings, dissociating himself from the crime, the indictment read.
Hsu instructed his cohorts to kill with extreme cruelty, showing that he was bereft of feeling for human life and is unlikely to be rehabilitated, it said
The first murder took place in 2017 — a 16-year-old surnamed Tsai (蔡), who was a girlfriend of Wang.
Prosecutors said that when Tsai learned that Wang was working for Hsu, who was involved in criminal activities, she asked him to quit.
The two men became suspicious of Tsai and decided to kill her, the prosecutors said.
Evidence pointed to Hsu making plans with his girlfriend, surnamed Chen (陳), and Wang to kill Tsai.
In May 2017, the trio overpowered Tsai, hitting her head with a hammer, stabbing her in the chest and cutting her neck with a cleaver to make sure that she was dead.
The trio placed the girl’s body in a large plastic barrel and buried it in a remote area in Taichung, investigators said.
Chen’s case has been sent to the juvenile court, as she was only 15 at the time of the crime.
Hsu was later embroiled in a dispute, in which he made NT$26.9 million (US$915,090 at the current exchange rate) in profit from a land deal without the approval of the landowner, surnamed Ho (何), who sued Hsu in May 2019.
During the trial, a man surnamed Huang (黃) testified as a witness on Ho’s behalf, saying that Hsu had taken Ho’s land title and other papers for the unauthorized deal.
After a hearing in June 2019, Hsu and his accomplices followed Huang when he left the courtroom, kidnapping him and taking him to a dog pound where they beat and killed him.
Using a handgun, Lin shot Huang in the head, prosecutors said.
Hsu dumped the body into a plastic barrel, poured cement into the container and sealed it, they said.
Hsu drove to a hillside location in Miaoli County, where he buried the container, they said.
A search was launched after family members reported the victims as missing, and the bodies were uncovered in November 2020, when one of the accomplices serving time for another crime confessed to what happened, leading police to dig up the two barrels.
Additional reporting by CNA
