Data from longline fishing vessels promise to provide insights into keeping seabirds away from fishing lines, marking the completion of a collaboration between the Fisheries Agency and bird conservationists in Taiwan and the UK.
As a world leader in longline tuna fishing, Taiwanese vessels often accidentally ensnare albatrosses and other seabirds, especially in high-latitude waters, the agency said in a news release on Monday.
The Council of Agriculture in 2020 began working with the Taiwan Wild Bird Federation and British Royal Society for the Protection of Birds to trial solutions to the bird bycatch problem that would be compatible with Taiwanese fishers.
Photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Administration’s Kinmen-Matsu-Penghu Branch
Involved in the project were two Indian Ocean and three Pacific Ocean vessels, which returned to Taiwan last year and earlier this year respectively, the agency said.
Researchers are now to analyze data collected by observers on the five boats to design better bird deterrence strategies, it added.
The three organizations are also putting together a handbook to help fishers identify different birds, it said.
Longline fishing is particularly dangerous to seabirds, which are lured by bait dangling near the surface along the lengthy fishing lines.
Common solutions include affixing brightly colored streamers to the lines to scare birds away or attaching weights so the bait sinks out of reach.
Taiwan has attended many meetings on the issue through its membership in the regional fisheries management organization and adopted the group’s seabird bycatch avoidance measures as domestic law, the agency said.
Among the rules, fishers are required to adopt at least two of three recognized avoidance measures — streamers, weighting or baiting at night.
The agency said that it was not the first time it has worked with the two organizations, nor was it its first foray into the seabird bycatch issue.
Seminars on the topic were held in 2004 and 2013, while in 2016 and 2018 the Port-based Outreach program was held in Mauritius to provide a platform for academics and stakeholders to exchange ideas on seabird conservation, it said.
Sustainable management of the fishing industry involves striking a balance between use of resources and conserving marine ecologies, the agency said, vowing to continue working with domestic and foreign organizations to improve its conservation work.
DISEASE REDUCTION: Disappearance of the flu, colds and pneumonia during the pandemic’s first year seemed to add months of quality living to lifespans of Taiwanese Taiwanese on average added more than five healthy months to their lives during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the largest gain in a decade due in part to a reduction in other communicable diseases, Ministry of Health and Welfare data showed. The trend was reflected in the nation’s disability-adjusted life years (DALY), which measures the time a person spends in poor health or with a disability, or who dies before reaching the average life expectancy for their population. It is typically used to measure the overall disease burden on a population, with a larger number indicating more years lost to
LIVING WITH COVID-19: People living with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 should isolate at home for 10 days and use a rapid test kit if they develop symptoms The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday adjusted its hospital admission criteria for people with COVID-19 who have mild or no symptoms, while reporting 3,058 new COVID-19 cases. The new cases include 2,969 domestically transmitted infections, and marked another single-day high and a full week of more than 1,000 cases per day, the center said. Under the CECC’s new COVID-19 hospital admission criteria for people with mild or no symptoms of the disease, children under three months old who have a fever, or those aged three to 12 months who have a fever of more than 39°C or are undergoing dialysis should
A traditional herbal formula developed in Taiwan, known as Taiwan Chingguan Yihau (清冠一號), or NRICM101, is an effective treatment against COVID-19, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) doctors said on Friday. Huang Yi-chia (黃怡嘉), a TCM practitioner from Tri-Service General Hospital, said that her hospital has prescribed NRICM101 to more than 200 COVID-19 patients since it obtained emergency use authorization in Taiwan in May 2020. The patients, aged three to 100, showed significant improvement after 10 days of treatment, she told a news conference. The medicine has also helped hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 patients abroad with no side effects reported, she said, without providing
FOURTH BATCH: Nearly one-quarter of Taiwan’s contract for 20 million doses has been delivered, as 11 moderate to severe cases were reported yesterday A shipment of 200,400 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived yesterday at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported 4,126 local cases. Is is the fourth batch of Moderna vaccines to arrive this year, with an expiration date of July 29, the center said. The CECC said that it signed a contact in July last year to purchase 35 million doses of the Moderna vaccine within two years, including 20 million doses that are expected to arrive this year. Yesterday’s shipment brings the total doses delivered to 4,341,900. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung