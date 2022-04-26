Bee sting aggravates Nantou man’s heart condition

By Liu Pin-chuan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





People with a family history of cardiovascular diseases should pay more attention to their health, especially those who have unhealthy living habits, a Nantou County doctor said on Tuesday last week.

Lai Chao-hung (賴昭宏), a cardiologist at Nantou Hospital, issued the reminder after the hospital recently treated a man, surnamed Wu (吳), who complained of chest pain and rashes across his body after being stung by a bee while riding a scooter.

After arranging for Wu, 38, to undergo treatment for allergies caused by bee stings, the hospital realized that Wu’s chest pains were caused by acute myocardial infarction and, after catheterization, confirmed that the proximal section of his right coronary artery was blocked, Lai said.

In an undated photograph, Nantou Hospital cardiologist Lai Chao-hung uses a stethoscope to listen to the heartbeat of a man suffering from chest pain and rashes after being stung by a bee. Photo courtesy of Nantou Hospital

Wu underwent surgery, with doctors inserting a stent to alleviate his condition, Lai said.

Wu is on the obese side, a habitual smoker and suffers from the three hypers — hyperlipidemia (high blood fat), hyperglycemia (high blood sugar) and hypertension (high blood pressure) — causing blood vessels to narrow and making them less flexible, Lai said.

The man also developed plaques in his blood vessels, he added.

With sufficient blood flow to the heart, Wu did not suffer any obvious discomfort, but when stressed, exposed to radical changes in temperature or other causes, such as a bee sting, the plaques could disengage and form a thrombosis in his vessels, causing lethal cardiac infarction, he said.

Wu said he would quit smoking and strive to control his weight to become healthy again.