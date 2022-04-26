Aside from boosting its vaccination rate, Taiwan should procure enough at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits and oral antiviral drugs as part of a new disease prevention strategy to keep severe cases and deaths as low as possible, former vice president Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said on Facebook on Sunday.
Posting seven graphs sourced from the John Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering’s COVID-19 data, Chen, an epidemiologist, shared his views on the global spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 by comparing the situation in Taiwan with 10 other countries.
They were Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, the UK and the US.
Photo: CNA
After being detected in South Africa late last year, the Omicron variant, which is highly infectious, but has less severe symptoms, has spread around the world, drastically changing the course of the pandemic, he said.
Taiwan’s seven-day rolling average of confirmed cases grew from one per 1 million on Jan. 1 to 91 per 1 million on Friday, with the case count growing significantly in the latter part of last month, he wrote.
However, the number of cases in Taiwan is still lower than those in the 10 countries, in which the Omicron variant has passed its peak and now ranges between 145 and 1,720 per 1 million people.
Comparing cumulative infection rates, as of Friday, Taiwan’s was 1,974 per 1 million people, which is still much lower than the 10 countries, ranging between 60,089 and 418,531 per 1 million people, he said.
As for the seven-day rolling average of COVID-19-associated deaths from Jan. 1 to Friday, Chen said the mortality rate in Taiwan is less than 0.01 per 1 million people, compared with more than one per 1 million people in the 10 countries.
Taiwan’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19-associated deaths on Friday was about 0.01 per 1 million people, which is lower than the 10 countries, which ranged from 0.35 per million to 4.1 per 1 million people, he said.
As for cumulative COVID-19-associated mortality rates, as of Friday, Taiwan’s was 36 per 1 million people, also much lower than the 10 countries’ 122 to 2,977 per 1 million people, he said.
Taiwan did not impose a lockdown, but it used smart technology and big data to enhance the precision of contact tracing and identifying close contacts, carefully imposing quarantine and isolation, as well as promoting public health measures, which allowed it to maintain zero COVID-19 cases for a long time and for the economy to continue growing, he said.
Taiwan’s first and second dose COVID-19 vaccination rates have caught up with many countries, but there are still many people who are not yet eligible for a booster shot, he said.
While continuing to boost vaccination rates, Taiwan should also prepare enough rapid test kits and oral antiviral drugs, and distribute them fairly to local healthcare facilities, as part of the new disease prevention strategy against Omicron to keep severe cases and deaths as low as possible, and for people to maintain a normal lifestyle and the economy to continue growing, he said.
DELIVERY SERVICES: An official said that people who are quarantining at home can receive medication via the Eucare app or the taiwan-pharma.org.tw Web site People who test positive for COVID-19, but have mild or no symptoms, can quarantine at home starting this week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, while more than 1,800 pharmacies agreed to assist with drug deliveries. The quarantine announcement came as the daily local COVID-19 case count topped 1,500 yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said that the quarantine policy is to help preserve healthcare capacity for critical cases. Ten cities and counties had applied to implement the policy as of Monday. New Taipei City was the first to start a trial program on Thursday
DISEASE REDUCTION: Disappearance of the flu, colds and pneumonia during the pandemic’s first year seemed to add months of quality living to lifespans of Taiwanese Taiwanese on average added more than five healthy months to their lives during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the largest gain in a decade due in part to a reduction in other communicable diseases, Ministry of Health and Welfare data showed. The trend was reflected in the nation’s disability-adjusted life years (DALY), which measures the time a person spends in poor health or with a disability, or who dies before reaching the average life expectancy for their population. It is typically used to measure the overall disease burden on a population, with a larger number indicating more years lost to
LIVING WITH COVID-19: People living with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 should isolate at home for 10 days and use a rapid test kit if they develop symptoms The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday adjusted its hospital admission criteria for people with COVID-19 who have mild or no symptoms, while reporting 3,058 new COVID-19 cases. The new cases include 2,969 domestically transmitted infections, and marked another single-day high and a full week of more than 1,000 cases per day, the center said. Under the CECC’s new COVID-19 hospital admission criteria for people with mild or no symptoms of the disease, children under three months old who have a fever, or those aged three to 12 months who have a fever of more than 39°C or are undergoing dialysis should
A traditional herbal formula developed in Taiwan, known as Taiwan Chingguan Yihau (清冠一號), or NRICM101, is an effective treatment against COVID-19, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) doctors said on Friday. Huang Yi-chia (黃怡嘉), a TCM practitioner from Tri-Service General Hospital, said that her hospital has prescribed NRICM101 to more than 200 COVID-19 patients since it obtained emergency use authorization in Taiwan in May 2020. The patients, aged three to 100, showed significant improvement after 10 days of treatment, she told a news conference. The medicine has also helped hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 patients abroad with no side effects reported, she said, without providing