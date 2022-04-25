Home quarantine rules relaxed in some cases

DELIVERY SERVICES: An official said that people who are quarantining at home can receive medication via the Eucare app or the taiwan-pharma.org.tw Web site People who test positive for COVID-19, but have mild or no symptoms, can quarantine at home starting this week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, while more than 1,800 pharmacies agreed to assist with drug deliveries. The quarantine announcement came as the daily local COVID-19 case count topped 1,500 yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said that the quarantine policy is to help preserve healthcare capacity for critical cases. Ten cities and counties had applied to implement the policy as of Monday. New Taipei City was the first to start a trial program on Thursday

By Lee I-chia