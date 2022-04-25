Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





WEATHER

Week to bring summer heat

The nation is to experience warm summer weather in the coming week, with occasional afternoon showers or thunderstorms, said Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a professor of atmospheric science at National Central University and a former director of the Central Weather Bureau’s Weather Forecast Center. Today, tomorrow and Friday would be mostly sunny with occasional cloudy weather in the afternoons and intermittent showers, he said, adding that high temperatures would be 34°C to 36°C in the south and 32°C to 33°C in the north. However, on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, the weather would likely become less stable due to greater moisture, bringing occasional showers or thunderstorms, and lowering the mercury by 1°C or 2°C.

POLITICS

DPP passes resolutions

A meeting of the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Election Committee, convened by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in her capacity as party chairperson, passed two resolutions yesterday. The first resolution suggested candidates for November’s local elections, recommending that the party’s Central Executive Committee recruit Hsu Ting-chen (徐定禎) as its candidate for Miaoli county commissioner, DPP Legislator Liu Chien-kuo (劉建國) as its candidate for Yunlin county commissioner and Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) as its candidate for Taichung mayor. The second one recommended that the Central Executive Committee consider recruiting mayoral candidates in Keelung and Hsinchu City, instead of holding a party primary, “given the particular electoral concerns in the two constituencies.”

EXCHANGES

Tsai speaks at NATWA event

The North America Taiwanese Women’s Association (NATWA) is playing an important role in facilitating exchanges between Taiwanese and people living in North America, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) told the association’s annual convention yesterday. In a prerecorded video, Tsai thanked the association for promoting Taiwan in North America and said she was looking forward to more association events related to the economy, society and culture. The association, which is a non-profit organization devoted to enhancing women’s dignity, contributing to democratic development in Taiwan and networking with women’s organizations worldwide, was established in 1988, and has more than 1,000 members in the US and Canada. With Taiwan-US relations improving, Tsai said she hoped the association would foster more exchanges between the two.

SOCIETY

Taoyuan sweep arrests 43

Taoyuan police on Saturday said that over the past week, they conducted a crackdown on “criminal elements,” leading to the arrest of 43 alleged gangsters. The sweep also seized five handguns and rifles, 190 bullets, and evidence that those detained belong to major crime syndicates and local gangs, police said. The suspects were allegedly involved in extortion, protection rackets and loan-sharking, they said. Separately, Tainan police said they conducted a sweep on Saturday that resulted in the arrest of 39 suspected gang members and other criminals. Part of the same two-week nationwide crackdown on organized crime, Tainan police said they busted seven criminal groups allegedly involved in extortion, protection rackets, loan-sharking and illegal drug trafficking. More than 300 pouches of narcotic coffee powder mix were seized in one of the raids, they said.