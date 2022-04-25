WEATHER
Week to bring summer heat
The nation is to experience warm summer weather in the coming week, with occasional afternoon showers or thunderstorms, said Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a professor of atmospheric science at National Central University and a former director of the Central Weather Bureau’s Weather Forecast Center. Today, tomorrow and Friday would be mostly sunny with occasional cloudy weather in the afternoons and intermittent showers, he said, adding that high temperatures would be 34°C to 36°C in the south and 32°C to 33°C in the north. However, on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, the weather would likely become less stable due to greater moisture, bringing occasional showers or thunderstorms, and lowering the mercury by 1°C or 2°C.
POLITICS
DPP passes resolutions
A meeting of the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Election Committee, convened by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in her capacity as party chairperson, passed two resolutions yesterday. The first resolution suggested candidates for November’s local elections, recommending that the party’s Central Executive Committee recruit Hsu Ting-chen (徐定禎) as its candidate for Miaoli county commissioner, DPP Legislator Liu Chien-kuo (劉建國) as its candidate for Yunlin county commissioner and Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) as its candidate for Taichung mayor. The second one recommended that the Central Executive Committee consider recruiting mayoral candidates in Keelung and Hsinchu City, instead of holding a party primary, “given the particular electoral concerns in the two constituencies.”
EXCHANGES
Tsai speaks at NATWA event
The North America Taiwanese Women’s Association (NATWA) is playing an important role in facilitating exchanges between Taiwanese and people living in North America, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) told the association’s annual convention yesterday. In a prerecorded video, Tsai thanked the association for promoting Taiwan in North America and said she was looking forward to more association events related to the economy, society and culture. The association, which is a non-profit organization devoted to enhancing women’s dignity, contributing to democratic development in Taiwan and networking with women’s organizations worldwide, was established in 1988, and has more than 1,000 members in the US and Canada. With Taiwan-US relations improving, Tsai said she hoped the association would foster more exchanges between the two.
SOCIETY
Taoyuan sweep arrests 43
Taoyuan police on Saturday said that over the past week, they conducted a crackdown on “criminal elements,” leading to the arrest of 43 alleged gangsters. The sweep also seized five handguns and rifles, 190 bullets, and evidence that those detained belong to major crime syndicates and local gangs, police said. The suspects were allegedly involved in extortion, protection rackets and loan-sharking, they said. Separately, Tainan police said they conducted a sweep on Saturday that resulted in the arrest of 39 suspected gang members and other criminals. Part of the same two-week nationwide crackdown on organized crime, Tainan police said they busted seven criminal groups allegedly involved in extortion, protection rackets, loan-sharking and illegal drug trafficking. More than 300 pouches of narcotic coffee powder mix were seized in one of the raids, they said.
A Chinese invasion of Kinmen County or another outlying island is “very possible” as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) looks to divert attention from domestic troubles and fulfill his perceived historical duty, although such a move is unlikely to result in international sanctions if Taiwan proper remains untouched, an official familiar with cross-strait affairs said. After Xi extends his term as expected later this year, he might face compounding economic and other problems, leading to growing domestic dissatisfaction with his performance, the official said on condition of anonymity. Xi would likely respond by tightening crackdowns on dissent and shifting the focus to
DELIVERY SERVICES: An official said that people who are quarantining at home can receive medication via the Eucare app or the taiwan-pharma.org.tw Web site People who test positive for COVID-19, but have mild or no symptoms, can quarantine at home starting this week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, while more than 1,800 pharmacies agreed to assist with drug deliveries. The quarantine announcement came as the daily local COVID-19 case count topped 1,500 yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said that the quarantine policy is to help preserve healthcare capacity for critical cases. Ten cities and counties had applied to implement the policy as of Monday. New Taipei City was the first to start a trial program on Thursday
PROPHECY: Ko Wen-je urged the CECC to change its COVID-19 policy, saying otherwise the nation would plunge into chaos as thousands are ordered to isolate Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) were placed in home isolation on Sunday afternoon after they were identified as close contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 case, the Taipei City Government said. Ko and Huang on Wednesday attended a meeting with members of the Intelligent Transportation Society of Taiwan at Taipei City Hall. A society member was on Saturday confirmed with COVID-19, city government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) said on Sunday. The person had attended a group tour to Penghu County before the meeting, she said, adding that several other members of the tour group also tested
An eastbound train was slightly delayed at the Yilan Railway Station after a large snake was found in one of the train carriages, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said yesterday. The Tze-Chiang Express train No. 272 departed from the Miaoli Railway Station at 5:27am headed for Hualien, the agency said. At 8:19am, just after the train passed the Ruifang Station (瑞芳) in New Taipei City, passengers informed the conductor that a 1m-long snake was coiled on a handrail in the 12th carriage, the agency said. The conductor notified the operation control center and evacuated the passengers to other carriages before closing