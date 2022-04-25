Guidebook to aid sports venues to give equal access

GENDER-FRIENDLY: Sports Facilities Division head Hsu Hsin-wen said that, for example, venue designs should consider transgender individuals

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The Sports Administration has said that guidelines are soon to be published to help local government officials construct and manage gender-friendly sports facilities.

The guidebook has been compiled to ensure that all residents have equal, safe and convenient access to sports, regardless of gender or race, the agency said.

The spirit of the guidebook is in line with the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women and Article 5 of the National Sports Act (國民體育法), which aim to create athletic venues that are safe, friendly and free of sexual bias, it said.

Students play volleyball at a school in Taipei’s Zhongzheng District on April 7. Photo: CNA

The guidebook is to be posted on the Sports Administration’s Web site in June, it added.

The guidebook would recommend how to create a gender-friendly sports environment, such as having sufficient lighting and clear directions at sports venues, Sports Facilities Division head Hsu Hsin-wen (許馨文) said.

The design of showering facilities and restrooms should also consider transgender people, she said.

In other news, the Central Epidemic Command Center’s “three dose” mandate only applies to gyms that operate as a business, the Sports Administration said.

School gyms are not obligated to follow the mandate if they are only open to students and faculty members, it said.

At government sports centers, only those accessing a gym need to present a certificate proving that they received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, not those using swimming pools or other areas at sports centers, it added.

People who received two doses, but are not eligible for a booster because the 12-week interval has not elapsed can enter a gym, it said.

People who have been advised against getting a COVID-19 shot can access a gym by presenting the result of a rapid COVID-19 test taken within three days of entry, although they must wear a mask, it said.