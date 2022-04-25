Magnitude 5.6 earthquake rattles Hualien, Taitung

Staff writer, with CNA





A magnitude 5.6 earthquake that struck in the Pacific Ocean about 175km off the coast of eastern Taiwan was felt by residents in Hualien and Taitung counties, the Central Weather Bureau said last night.

The epicenter of the temblor, which occurred at 6:23pm yesterday, was located 175.9km east-southeast of Hualien County Hall, and its hypocenter was at a depth of 38.5km, the bureau’s Seismology Center said.

The intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, was highest in the two eastern counties, as well as some locations in Hsinchu and Changhua counties, where it measured 2 on Taiwan’s 7-tier intensity scale.

Some people were awakened by the quake, while hanging objects indoors would have swung slightly, the bureau said.

The quake measured 1 on the intensity scale in other cities and counties across Taiwan, having been felt as a slight vibration by some people, the bureau said.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

Earlier yesterday, a magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck Yilan County’s Suao Township (蘇澳) at 1:53am, measuring 3 on the intensity scale in the northeastern county.

Some buildings shook, and hanging objects swayed visibly.

That quake measured 2 in Hualien County and several locations north of Changhua County in central Taiwan.