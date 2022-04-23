Cloud Gate Dance Theatre is to present its new work, Send in a Cloud (霞), in Taichung and Kaohsiung from Saturday next week to May 8, after recently premiering two versions of the piece, which explores human emotions, at Taipei’s National Theater.
While the two versions share the same music — 12 pieces from Johann Sebastian Bach’s six unaccompanied cello suites arranged and performed by Japanese musician Yasuaki Shimizu with saxophonettes — and images projected on the stage’s backdrop, one version has 12 dancers and the other 13, the dance troupe said on Wednesday.
Cheng Tsung-lung (鄭宗龍), Cloud Gate’s artistic director since 2020, said during a post-show talk in Taipei on Sunday that he first began thinking about creating a piece using the Japanese musician’s recordings of Bach, which he was introduced to by film director Tsai Ming-liang (蔡明亮) in 2019.
Photo: CNA
Cheng said that he developed the piece with dancers working from home at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and divided them into two groups, as he has done in recent works for the tour.
However, after tapping into the dancers’ personal experiences when creating the piece, which seeks to explore and reflect people’s emotions, he ended up with two different versions, as the two teams of dancers were given latitude to perform using their own styles, Cheng said.
In developing the piece, Cloud Gate also held workshops for dancers to draw lines, shapes and whatever images reflected their state of mind, he said.
Those drawings have been used to created the animated backdrop, projection designer Chou Tung-yen (周東彥) and animation designer Wei Ho-ting (魏閤廷) said during the post-show talk.
Grammy Award-winning artist Marcelo Anez created the sounds, some using recordings made by dancers in their daily life, as transitions between the 12 Bach pieces and for a few segments, some of which are performed differently by the two teams of dancers.
In addition, he arranged for Shimizu’s music to be played through specially placed speakers at the venue to create a unique sound experience for Cloud Gate’s new piece.
“It appears to be the same show,” Anez said in an Instagram video posted by Cloud Gate before the tour began. “It’s like watching the same movie twice, and quickly realizing it’s not the same movie.”
Send in a Cloud is to be staged at the National Taichung Theater with the 12-dancer version on Saturday and Sunday next week, then the 13-dancer version on May 7 and 8 at the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts. Tickets are available through the OpenTix service.
A Chinese invasion of Kinmen County or another outlying island is “very possible” as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) looks to divert attention from domestic troubles and fulfill his perceived historical duty, although such a move is unlikely to result in international sanctions if Taiwan proper remains untouched, an official familiar with cross-strait affairs said. After Xi extends his term as expected later this year, he might face compounding economic and other problems, leading to growing domestic dissatisfaction with his performance, the official said on condition of anonymity. Xi would likely respond by tightening crackdowns on dissent and shifting the focus to
OUT OF PATIENCE: It is becoming clear that democratic values are more vital than economic interests, especially following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an academic said Western nations are beginning to push back on moneyed interests espousing authoritarian values within their borders, as shown in a recent ESPN expose of Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai (蔡崇信), Taiwanese commentators said this weekend. The US sports news organization on Thursday published a feature on Tsai, a Taipei-born billionaire and cofounder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. Calling him “the face of [the] NBA’s uneasy China relationship,” ESPN detailed his links to China’s techno-authoritarian expansion through Alibaba and his defense of controversial policies in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. It also investigated his role as a mediator for Chinese interests in the US, particularly
DELIVERY SERVICES: An official said that people who are quarantining at home can receive medication via the Eucare app or the taiwan-pharma.org.tw Web site People who test positive for COVID-19, but have mild or no symptoms, can quarantine at home starting this week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, while more than 1,800 pharmacies agreed to assist with drug deliveries. The quarantine announcement came as the daily local COVID-19 case count topped 1,500 yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said that the quarantine policy is to help preserve healthcare capacity for critical cases. Ten cities and counties had applied to implement the policy as of Monday. New Taipei City was the first to start a trial program on Thursday
PROPHECY: Ko Wen-je urged the CECC to change its COVID-19 policy, saying otherwise the nation would plunge into chaos as thousands are ordered to isolate Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) were placed in home isolation on Sunday afternoon after they were identified as close contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 case, the Taipei City Government said. Ko and Huang on Wednesday attended a meeting with members of the Intelligent Transportation Society of Taiwan at Taipei City Hall. A society member was on Saturday confirmed with COVID-19, city government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) said on Sunday. The person had attended a group tour to Penghu County before the meeting, she said, adding that several other members of the tour group also tested