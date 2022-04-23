Visits to nursing home residents and patients at medical facilities have been restricted in six high-risk COVID-19 areas due to the rapid spread of the disease, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday.
The restrictions were introduced in Keelung, Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Kaohsiung and Hualien County, effective immediately, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in hospitals and nursing homes, Chen told the center’s daily briefing in Taipei.
The six areas have been designated as areas at high risk for COVID-19 because they have had more new domestic COVID-19 cases than other areas since the start of this month, when single-day case numbers rose above 100 for the first time this year, said Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
Under the new restrictions, general visits are banned in high-risk areas, except special situations, including when a visit is deemed necessary by medical institutions or nursing homes, he said.
The exceptions include when the presence of a relative is required for a person undergoing surgery, invasive exam or treatment, or when a relative is needed to sign legal documents related to a medical procedure, he said.
Visits can also be allowed when a patient is being treated in an emergency room, or intensive care or hospice care unit, situations in which discussions with family members are considered essential, he said.
It will be up to each hospital to decide whether such visits are to be permitted, Chen said, adding that the exceptions for visits to nursing homes would be determined by those facilities.
While people are still allowed to visit inpatient and nursing home residents in cities and counties outside the six high-risk areas, all visitors need to show proof of having received three COVID-19 vaccinations at least 14 days prior to their visit, Chen said.
People who have not received the three jabs can present a negative COVID-19 test taken on the day of the visit, or show proof that they had the disease and completed quarantine within the past three months, he said.
