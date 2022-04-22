The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday adjusted its hospital admission criteria for people with COVID-19 who have mild or no symptoms, while reporting 3,058 new COVID-19 cases.
The new cases include 2,969 domestically transmitted infections, and marked another single-day high and a full week of more than 1,000 cases per day, the center said.
Under the CECC’s new COVID-19 hospital admission criteria for people with mild or no symptoms of the disease, children under three months old who have a fever, or those aged three to 12 months who have a fever of more than 39°C or are undergoing dialysis should be admitted to hospitals for treatment, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
People aged 75 or older who are undergoing dialysis should be admitted to a hospital, but those aged 70 to 74 who can care for themselves or have caregivers should stay in central quarantine facilities or hotels, Lo said.
People aged 69 or younger who are not undergoing dialysis, do not live alone, are not pregnant and otherwise qualify for home quarantine, should remain at home, he said.
People who do not meet the criteria for home quarantine can be assessed by medical personnel for an exemption to isolate at home, he added.
The CECC also adjusted how often a person living with someone who is isolating at home should take rapid tests.
Those who test negative for COVID-19 should isolate at home for 10 days after a person living with them tested positive, and use at-home rapid test kits only if they have symptoms, Lo said.
After the isolation period, they should undergo self-health monitoring for seven days and take a rapid test if they have symptoms, he added.
The CECC also released a list of symptoms that could signal a child has developed a severe case of COVID-19.
Parents should contact health authorities if a child or adolescent displays any of the following symptoms while in quarantine: a fever that lasts longer than 48 hours; a fever higher than 39°C combined with a cold sweat; lethargy, shortness of breath, chest tightness or chest pain after a fever subsides; persistent vomiting, headache, or stomachache; and a period of 12 hours or longer without eating or urinating.
If a child or adolescent has seizures, falls unconscious, has difficulty breathing, a sunken chest, white or purple lips, an oxygen level below 94 percent, or cold extremities combined with mottled skin and cold sweats, parents should call 119 and wait for an ambulance or take the child directly to a hospital.
A Chinese invasion of Kinmen County or another outlying island is “very possible” as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) looks to divert attention from domestic troubles and fulfill his perceived historical duty, although such a move is unlikely to result in international sanctions if Taiwan proper remains untouched, an official familiar with cross-strait affairs said. After Xi extends his term as expected later this year, he might face compounding economic and other problems, leading to growing domestic dissatisfaction with his performance, the official said on condition of anonymity. Xi would likely respond by tightening crackdowns on dissent and shifting the focus to
OUT OF PATIENCE: It is becoming clear that democratic values are more vital than economic interests, especially following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an academic said Western nations are beginning to push back on moneyed interests espousing authoritarian values within their borders, as shown in a recent ESPN expose of Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai (蔡崇信), Taiwanese commentators said this weekend. The US sports news organization on Thursday published a feature on Tsai, a Taipei-born billionaire and cofounder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. Calling him “the face of [the] NBA’s uneasy China relationship,” ESPN detailed his links to China’s techno-authoritarian expansion through Alibaba and his defense of controversial policies in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. It also investigated his role as a mediator for Chinese interests in the US, particularly
DELIVERY SERVICES: An official said that people who are quarantining at home can receive medication via the Eucare app or the taiwan-pharma.org.tw Web site People who test positive for COVID-19, but have mild or no symptoms, can quarantine at home starting this week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, while more than 1,800 pharmacies agreed to assist with drug deliveries. The quarantine announcement came as the daily local COVID-19 case count topped 1,500 yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said that the quarantine policy is to help preserve healthcare capacity for critical cases. Ten cities and counties had applied to implement the policy as of Monday. New Taipei City was the first to start a trial program on Thursday
PROPHECY: Ko Wen-je urged the CECC to change its COVID-19 policy, saying otherwise the nation would plunge into chaos as thousands are ordered to isolate Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) were placed in home isolation on Sunday afternoon after they were identified as close contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 case, the Taipei City Government said. Ko and Huang on Wednesday attended a meeting with members of the Intelligent Transportation Society of Taiwan at Taipei City Hall. A society member was on Saturday confirmed with COVID-19, city government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) said on Sunday. The person had attended a group tour to Penghu County before the meeting, she said, adding that several other members of the tour group also tested