Law must better protect children from abuse: NPP

By Yang Cheng-yu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





New Power Party (NPP) legislators yesterday called on the Cabinet to amend education legislation to better protect children from mental and physical abuse in schools and care facilities.

The Ministry of Education has been slow in amending the Early Childhood Education and Care Act (幼兒教育及照顧法) to ensure parents have more assurances when selecting childcare facilities and schools, NPP Legislator Claire Wang (王婉諭) told a news conference in Taipei.

Amendments to the act should require at least one teacher for every 13 children; clearly state that mental abuse is inappropriate; and establish clear measures for investigating sexual harassment or inappropriate disciplinary measures, Wang said.

New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Claire Wang, second right, and NPP councilors and council candidates hold a news conference at the NPP’s legislative caucus office in Taipei yesterday to call for amendments to the Early Childhood Education and Care Act. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

They should also ensure that childcare facilities take responsibility if child abuse occurs and, in the event of closure due to illegal behavior, facilities should fully refund parents, she said.

In particular, there should be legal clarity on mental abuse against children, as the Executive Yuan’s definition of behaviors constituting violations against children is unclear and difficult to apply on a case-by-case basis, she said.

Wang said she would seek to clarify the definitions of such behavior and how they are applicable.

When child abuse occurs, the facility should take a measure of responsibility along with the perpetrator, but under the current iteration of the act, facilities are given a certain amount of time to “make improvements,” she said.

Abuse at childcare facilities is not just the employee’s responsibility — the facility is also responsible for a lack of oversight, she said, adding that she would propose additional clauses that would take the establishment to task.

Regarding the teacher-to-student ratio, NPP Keelung City Councilor candidate Chen Kai-hung (陳愷閎) said that Taiwan should match that of other developed countries, which typically have a ratio of 1:12.88 to 1:13 for students between the ages of two and six.

To improve the ratio, the ministry should offer subsidies to childcare facilities to employ preschool educators, Chen said.

If a childcare facility is closed due to it taking on more children than permitted, it should fully refund parents, NPP Taoyuan Councilor Chien Chih-hsiang (簡智翔) said.

There should also be clearer measures when investigating complaints of sexual harassment or inappropriate discipline, said Lin Chia-wei (林佳瑋), the party’s candidate for counselor in Taoyuan’s Jhongli District (中壢).

The investigative process should give the victim and their legal representative a chance to state their version of the case, Lin said, adding that a copy of the investigation results should be sent to the plaintiff to give them a chance to respond or appeal.