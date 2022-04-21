The Ministry of Labor (MOL) on Tuesday revised its disease prevention guidelines, instructing companies with more than 30 migrant workers to appoint dedicated personnel to manage COVID-19 related matters, effective immediately.
However, the ministry is still drafting related rules and said it was aware that businesses might need time to adapt to the new rules.
The Workforce Development Agency said in a statement that businesses with more than 30 migrant workers must appoint COVID-19 prevention coordinators and other dedicated personnel to accelerate vaccinations, manage name registrations, disseminate disease prevention information and monitor workers’ health.
Photo: Lee Ya-wen, Liberty Times
If an employee at one of these businesses contracts COVID-19, the coordinator should be the contact person for health authorities and be the liaison with government agencies responsible for migrant workers, it said.
The coordinator should also list an infected worker’s contacts at the workplace and help determine places that worker might have visited, it said, adding that they would also have to comply with disease prevention protocols and assist health authorities in quarantining infected workers.
Regarding a ministry requirement that arriving migrant workers undergo mandatory quarantine at facilities provided by their brokers, the Workforce Development Agency said that the facility personnel must have a COVID-19 booster shot at least 14 days prior to starting work.
Personnel with a doctor’s certificate saying they should not be vaccinated against COVID-19 must undergo a self-paid rapid antigen test or a polymerase chain reaction test once a week, it said.
The prevention guidelines prohibit migrant workers from different companies from living in the same dormitory, it added.
The treatment of migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic has received much attention in the media, with reports highlighting differences between how migrant workers and Taiwanese are treated.
A Chinese invasion of Kinmen County or another outlying island is “very possible” as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) looks to divert attention from domestic troubles and fulfill his perceived historical duty, although such a move is unlikely to result in international sanctions if Taiwan proper remains untouched, an official familiar with cross-strait affairs said. After Xi extends his term as expected later this year, he might face compounding economic and other problems, leading to growing domestic dissatisfaction with his performance, the official said on condition of anonymity. Xi would likely respond by tightening crackdowns on dissent and shifting the focus to
OUT OF PATIENCE: It is becoming clear that democratic values are more vital than economic interests, especially following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an academic said Western nations are beginning to push back on moneyed interests espousing authoritarian values within their borders, as shown in a recent ESPN expose of Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai (蔡崇信), Taiwanese commentators said this weekend. The US sports news organization on Thursday published a feature on Tsai, a Taipei-born billionaire and cofounder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. Calling him “the face of [the] NBA’s uneasy China relationship,” ESPN detailed his links to China’s techno-authoritarian expansion through Alibaba and his defense of controversial policies in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. It also investigated his role as a mediator for Chinese interests in the US, particularly
PROTECTING THE YOUNG: ACIP convener Lee Ping-ing said that the ‘positives’ of vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 against COVID-19 now outweigh the ‘negatives’ Taiwan might not see a significant drop in COVID-19 transmissions until September, a health expert said yesterday, while highlighting two “weaknesses” the country faces as it shifts from a strategy based on COVID-19 elimination to one based on mitigation. “The experience of other countries shows that once you ease prevention measures, the number of cases typically rises above 10,000 per day,” Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎), convener of Taiwan’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), said during a radio interview. “The number of cases rises sharply, but then it also declines in a short period of time,” said Lee, who is also a pediatrician
PROPHECY: Ko Wen-je urged the CECC to change its COVID-19 policy, saying otherwise the nation would plunge into chaos as thousands are ordered to isolate Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) were placed in home isolation on Sunday afternoon after they were identified as close contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 case, the Taipei City Government said. Ko and Huang on Wednesday attended a meeting with members of the Intelligent Transportation Society of Taiwan at Taipei City Hall. A society member was on Saturday confirmed with COVID-19, city government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) said on Sunday. The person had attended a group tour to Penghu County before the meeting, she said, adding that several other members of the tour group also tested