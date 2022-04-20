The New Power Party (NPP) caucus yesterday accused the Ministry of National Defense of providing substandard equipment to soldiers, urging it to apply higher standards when examining and approving military equipment used by ground troops.
NPP caucus whip Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said that the party received a complaint from a volunteer soldier on active duty, who said that they have been receiving unsafe equipment since 2017.
The soldier listed problems with the military equipment they are using, Chiu said.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
Helmets can be dented and bulletproof vests cannot stop armor-piercing bullets, he said, quoting the letter.
Connector mounts for night-vision goggles are easily broken, while cross-wires in the telescopic sights of rifles are slanted and inaccurate when firing, the soldier said.
Magazine holders for pistols are loosely attached to the waist by Velcro ties, making it difficult to move fast, they said.
“The military equipment is apparently shoddily made,” Chiu said.
“I suggest that senior military officers try using the equipment themselves and test their reliability in military exercises to see if they actually help protect soldiers in battle,” he said.
The Armaments Bureau has for years been reluctant to respond to concerns over the military’s use of equipment with outdated specifications and its problematic acceptance criteria for military equipment, NPP Legislator Claire Wang (王婉諭) said.
Advanced combat helmets used by the US military have passed resistance tests for penetration, impact and deformation, she said.
“Taiwan’s military in 2017 was still using specifications for helmets issued 40 years ago in its procurement contracts, which do not test if the helmets are resistant to deformation,” she said, adding that soldiers could be killed or injured wearing helmets not resistant to deformation.
The military also uses an older standard (NIJ-Standard-0101.04) for the bullet-resistant panels in bulletproof vests, rather than the 2008 standard (NIJ-Standard-0101.06) widely adopted by other countries, Wang said.
The panels are exempted from performance tests in high-temperature and high-humidity environments, although it is now one of the new acceptance criteria stipulated by the ministry, Wang added.
Wang accused the ministry of negligence by using the standards issued 40 years ago to examine military equipment, adding that it is taking the lives of soldiers lightly.
NPP Chairwoman Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) said that armament specifications should be in line with international standards, adding that the ministry should adopt military standards used by the US or other NATO nations.
An impartial third party should also be recruited to examine equipment and determine whether they should be accepted, Chen said.
A Chinese invasion of Kinmen County or another outlying island is “very possible” as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) looks to divert attention from domestic troubles and fulfill his perceived historical duty, although such a move is unlikely to result in international sanctions if Taiwan proper remains untouched, an official familiar with cross-strait affairs said. After Xi extends his term as expected later this year, he might face compounding economic and other problems, leading to growing domestic dissatisfaction with his performance, the official said on condition of anonymity. Xi would likely respond by tightening crackdowns on dissent and shifting the focus to
MIGRANT WORKERS EXCLUDED: Applicants must provide proof that they are related to the citizen or foreign resident they intend to visit in Taiwan, the foreign ministry said Foreign relatives of Taiwanese and some foreign residents can now apply for a visa to enter the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday. However, the relaxation of border restrictions, which took effect immediately, does not apply to migrant workers, the ministry said in a statement. Before Tuesday’s update, Taiwan only allowed family visits by foreign spouses and minor children of Taiwanese or some residency holders, after tighter rules were relaxed in December last year. With Taiwan planning to gradually remove border restrictions after having closed its borders in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has allowed the
PROTECTING THE YOUNG: ACIP convener Lee Ping-ing said that the ‘positives’ of vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 against COVID-19 now outweigh the ‘negatives’ Taiwan might not see a significant drop in COVID-19 transmissions until September, a health expert said yesterday, while highlighting two “weaknesses” the country faces as it shifts from a strategy based on COVID-19 elimination to one based on mitigation. “The experience of other countries shows that once you ease prevention measures, the number of cases typically rises above 10,000 per day,” Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎), convener of Taiwan’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), said during a radio interview. “The number of cases rises sharply, but then it also declines in a short period of time,” said Lee, who is also a pediatrician
OUT OF PATIENCE: It is becoming clear that democratic values are more vital than economic interests, especially following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an academic said Western nations are beginning to push back on moneyed interests espousing authoritarian values within their borders, as shown in a recent ESPN expose of Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai (蔡崇信), Taiwanese commentators said this weekend. The US sports news organization on Thursday published a feature on Tsai, a Taipei-born billionaire and cofounder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. Calling him “the face of [the] NBA’s uneasy China relationship,” ESPN detailed his links to China’s techno-authoritarian expansion through Alibaba and his defense of controversial policies in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. It also investigated his role as a mediator for Chinese interests in the US, particularly