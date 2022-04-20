Soldiers given subpar equipment: NPP

‘SHODDILY MADE’: Soldiers were issued substandard body armor, fasteners that did not attach securely and inaccurate rifle sights, the party said, citing a letter

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The New Power Party (NPP) caucus yesterday accused the Ministry of National Defense of providing substandard equipment to soldiers, urging it to apply higher standards when examining and approving military equipment used by ground troops.

NPP caucus whip Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said that the party received a complaint from a volunteer soldier on active duty, who said that they have been receiving unsafe equipment since 2017.

The soldier listed problems with the military equipment they are using, Chiu said.

New Power Party Legislator Claire Wang, left, Chairwoman Chen Jiau-hua, right, and caucus whip Chiu Hsien-chih hold signs at a news conference at the legislature in Taipei yesterday, urging the government to imrpove soldiers’ equipment. Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times

Helmets can be dented and bulletproof vests cannot stop armor-piercing bullets, he said, quoting the letter.

Connector mounts for night-vision goggles are easily broken, while cross-wires in the telescopic sights of rifles are slanted and inaccurate when firing, the soldier said.

Magazine holders for pistols are loosely attached to the waist by Velcro ties, making it difficult to move fast, they said.

“The military equipment is apparently shoddily made,” Chiu said.

“I suggest that senior military officers try using the equipment themselves and test their reliability in military exercises to see if they actually help protect soldiers in battle,” he said.

The Armaments Bureau has for years been reluctant to respond to concerns over the military’s use of equipment with outdated specifications and its problematic acceptance criteria for military equipment, NPP Legislator Claire Wang (王婉諭) said.

Advanced combat helmets used by the US military have passed resistance tests for penetration, impact and deformation, she said.

“Taiwan’s military in 2017 was still using specifications for helmets issued 40 years ago in its procurement contracts, which do not test if the helmets are resistant to deformation,” she said, adding that soldiers could be killed or injured wearing helmets not resistant to deformation.

The military also uses an older standard (NIJ-Standard-0101.04) for the bullet-resistant panels in bulletproof vests, rather than the 2008 standard (NIJ-Standard-0101.06) widely adopted by other countries, Wang said.

The panels are exempted from performance tests in high-temperature and high-humidity environments, although it is now one of the new acceptance criteria stipulated by the ministry, Wang added.

Wang accused the ministry of negligence by using the standards issued 40 years ago to examine military equipment, adding that it is taking the lives of soldiers lightly.

NPP Chairwoman Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) said that armament specifications should be in line with international standards, adding that the ministry should adopt military standards used by the US or other NATO nations.

An impartial third party should also be recruited to examine equipment and determine whether they should be accepted, Chen said.