Pediatric resource inventory urged

BOY’s DEATH: One doctor called for advancements to allow younger children to be vaccinated, while another said a single case was not reason for people to panic

By Yang Yuan-ting and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The government should make an inventory of medical resources at pediatric departments, experts said on Saturday, after a two-year-old, who died yesterday, was last week diagnosed with a severe case of COVID-19.

The boy, who was admitted to hospital on Thursday last week, was diagnosed with acute encephalitis, a condition of the central nervous system sometimes associated with COVID-19, while he was also being treated for organ problems, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

Chen Po-ling (陳柏齡), who heads National Cheng Kung University Hospital’s Infectious Diseases Control Center, on Saturday said that with domestic cases of COVID-19 exceeding 1,000 for the past few days, more children are at risk.

A boy steps on a stool at a COVID-19 testing station in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times

The government should assess ways to allow children to be vaccinated, especially as Taiwan is unable to protect them in the way the UK has by ensuring that a high proportion of the adult population is inoculated, Chen said.

The chance of a child developing meningitis is one in 10,000, whereas a child vaccinated with a messenger ribonucleic acid-based vaccine has a one in 1 million chance of developing myocarditis or other adverse effects, he said.

Moreover, myocarditis is treatable, he said.

Children are prone to rapid changes in symptoms and the younger they are, the more difficult it is for them to express what they are feeling, he said, adding that kids even younger than two might catch COVID-19.

Chen also urged the government to establish treatment standards for children diagnosed with COVID-19, which are critical for parents to understand when children should be hospitalized and what treatments should be expected.

Chen Po-yen (陳伯彥), a doctor in the pediatric infectious diseases division at Taichung Veterans General Hospital, said it is rare for children to develop severe COVID-19.

The underlying conditions that led to the death of the two-year-old should be looked into, he said, adding that people should not panic over one case.

Parents should ensure that their children wear a mask and wash their hands frequently, and they should be kept out of public spaces as much as possible, Chen Po-yen said.

They should have a balanced diet across all three meals, with supplementary vitamins provided periodically, he said.