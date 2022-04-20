The travel industry would lose more than NT$10 billion (US$342.11 million) in sales revenue if there are unanticipated changes in COVID-19 vaccination policies for domestic tour groups, the Travel Agent Association said yesterday.
“We ask the Executive Yuan to continue offering subsidies to travel agencies and their employees until the borders are reopened,” association chairman Hsiao Po-jen (蕭博仁) told a news conference in Taipei.
On Friday last week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that from Friday, people must show that they have had three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to be allowed in a group tour or into a gym.
Photo: Chen Hsin-yu, Taipei Times
However, the CECC announced the new policy without first communicating with the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, which oversees the Tourism Bureau.
Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) on Monday told lawmakers on the Transportation Committee that he only heard about the new policy from news reports.
Since Friday last week, travel agencies have reported receiving about 500 calls per day to cancel tours and request refunds, the association said.
Up to 80 percent of domestic tour groups in the next three months are expected to be canceled because of the new CECC policy, it said.
Collective revenue losses could reach NT$10 billion, it said.
“Why is it that people who have not received a booster can take the MRT and high-speed trains, or go to the movies, but they are not allowed to join a group tour?” Hsiao asked. “Which activity has a higher risk of contracting the virus?”
Because of restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the travel industry has been in an “intensive care unit” for the past two years, surviving on relief funds and stimulus packages, he said.
“We have asked some of our employees to return to work because the borders will soon be reopened, but the three-dose mandate would send us back into intensive care,” he said.
The Executive Yuan should continue offering subsidies to travel industry workers for complying with disease prevention policies, or many travel agencies will go bankrupt this year, Hsiao said.
The new CECC policy would not only lead to more cancelations, but also dissuade people from joining group tours, Travel Quality Assurance Association chairman Louis Hsu (許禓哲) said.
Hsu listed problems that travel agencies have encountered.
Some clients claimed that they had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, but refused to show their records and insisted on canceling tours and getting a full refund, he said.
Others wanted to cancel even though they met the three-dose requirement, but they did not want to pay nonrefundable fees, such as reservation fees for flight tickets and hotel rooms, he said.
With fewer people joining group tours and sharing costs, travel agencies would have to pay the transportation and accommodation costs themselves, Hsu said, adding that deposits they had collected would not be enough to cover the additional burden.
“We lose money whether we continue tours as planned or cancel them altogether,” he said.
Mounting disputes between travel agencies and clients were caused by the lack of communication among the CECC, the transportation ministry and the Tourism Bureau, Travel Agent Association deputy chairman Chang Yung-chen (張永成) said, adding that the Executive Yuan should take immediate action to address the issue.
“The Executive Yuan should also resume subsidies for travel agencies and their employees next month, as we are still struggling to survive,” Chang said, adding that they would no longer need subsidies once tourism arrivals at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport return to 80 percent of 2019 levels.
Taiwan’s publicity has greatly increased in the past few years due to the pandemic, rising global demand for microchips and the war between Ukraine and Russia, Chang said.
“We believe Taiwan will become a popular tourist destination in the post-pandemic era, when travel industry workers would be indispensable,” he said. “We hope that the Executive Yuan will increase funding to subsidize group tours to help retain talent in the travel industry.”
A Chinese invasion of Kinmen County or another outlying island is “very possible” as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) looks to divert attention from domestic troubles and fulfill his perceived historical duty, although such a move is unlikely to result in international sanctions if Taiwan proper remains untouched, an official familiar with cross-strait affairs said. After Xi extends his term as expected later this year, he might face compounding economic and other problems, leading to growing domestic dissatisfaction with his performance, the official said on condition of anonymity. Xi would likely respond by tightening crackdowns on dissent and shifting the focus to
MIGRANT WORKERS EXCLUDED: Applicants must provide proof that they are related to the citizen or foreign resident they intend to visit in Taiwan, the foreign ministry said Foreign relatives of Taiwanese and some foreign residents can now apply for a visa to enter the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday. However, the relaxation of border restrictions, which took effect immediately, does not apply to migrant workers, the ministry said in a statement. Before Tuesday’s update, Taiwan only allowed family visits by foreign spouses and minor children of Taiwanese or some residency holders, after tighter rules were relaxed in December last year. With Taiwan planning to gradually remove border restrictions after having closed its borders in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has allowed the
PROTECTING THE YOUNG: ACIP convener Lee Ping-ing said that the ‘positives’ of vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 against COVID-19 now outweigh the ‘negatives’ Taiwan might not see a significant drop in COVID-19 transmissions until September, a health expert said yesterday, while highlighting two “weaknesses” the country faces as it shifts from a strategy based on COVID-19 elimination to one based on mitigation. “The experience of other countries shows that once you ease prevention measures, the number of cases typically rises above 10,000 per day,” Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎), convener of Taiwan’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), said during a radio interview. “The number of cases rises sharply, but then it also declines in a short period of time,” said Lee, who is also a pediatrician
OUT OF PATIENCE: It is becoming clear that democratic values are more vital than economic interests, especially following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an academic said Western nations are beginning to push back on moneyed interests espousing authoritarian values within their borders, as shown in a recent ESPN expose of Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai (蔡崇信), Taiwanese commentators said this weekend. The US sports news organization on Thursday published a feature on Tsai, a Taipei-born billionaire and cofounder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. Calling him “the face of [the] NBA’s uneasy China relationship,” ESPN detailed his links to China’s techno-authoritarian expansion through Alibaba and his defense of controversial policies in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. It also investigated his role as a mediator for Chinese interests in the US, particularly