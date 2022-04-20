People who test positive for COVID-19, but have mild or no symptoms, can quarantine at home starting this week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, while more than 1,800 pharmacies agreed to assist with drug deliveries.
The quarantine announcement came as the daily local COVID-19 case count topped 1,500 yesterday.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said that the quarantine policy is to help preserve healthcare capacity for critical cases.
Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times
Ten cities and counties had applied to implement the policy as of Monday.
New Taipei City was the first to start a trial program on Thursday last week, while Kaohsiung implemented the policy on Monday, the same day that Taipei started testing it in Xinyi District (信義).
More than 1,800 National Health Insurance (NHI)-contracted pharmacies nationwide, including in Kinmen and Penghu counties, have expressed willingness to deliver medication to people quarantining at home, Federation of Taiwan Pharmacists’ Associations president Huang Chin-shun (黃金舜) said.
Huang said that people who are quarantining at home can receive medication in two ways:
The first is through the Eucare (健康益友) telemedicine app, which involves obtaining a digital prescription from a physician, finding a nearby NHI-contracted pharmacy using the app and calling a pharmacist, he said.
The pharmacist needs to confirm the identity of the patient, details of the prescription and whether the drugs would be picked up from the pharmacy or delivered to the patient’s home, he said.
The patient is to submit a verification code provided by the pharmacist and a digital prescription would be sent to the pharmacy, Huang said.
Pharmacists must deliver the drugs within 24 hours of receiving a prescription and instruct the patient on their use by telephone or online, to avoid direct contact, he said.
The second method is to find an NHI-contracted pharmacy through the association’s Web site (www.taiwan-pharma.org.tw/public/pharmacy_gohome.php) and contact a pharmacist for delivery, Huang said.
Pharmacists can earn NT$200 for each delivery, or NT$400 on outlying islands, in remote areas or indigenous communities, he said.
The financial rewards might not be enough for their efforts, but the pharmacists are willing to assist in the nation’s disease prevention efforts, and allow people to receive safe and high-quality drugs at home during quarantine, he added.
A Chinese invasion of Kinmen County or another outlying island is “very possible” as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) looks to divert attention from domestic troubles and fulfill his perceived historical duty, although such a move is unlikely to result in international sanctions if Taiwan proper remains untouched, an official familiar with cross-strait affairs said. After Xi extends his term as expected later this year, he might face compounding economic and other problems, leading to growing domestic dissatisfaction with his performance, the official said on condition of anonymity. Xi would likely respond by tightening crackdowns on dissent and shifting the focus to
MIGRANT WORKERS EXCLUDED: Applicants must provide proof that they are related to the citizen or foreign resident they intend to visit in Taiwan, the foreign ministry said Foreign relatives of Taiwanese and some foreign residents can now apply for a visa to enter the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday. However, the relaxation of border restrictions, which took effect immediately, does not apply to migrant workers, the ministry said in a statement. Before Tuesday’s update, Taiwan only allowed family visits by foreign spouses and minor children of Taiwanese or some residency holders, after tighter rules were relaxed in December last year. With Taiwan planning to gradually remove border restrictions after having closed its borders in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has allowed the
PROTECTING THE YOUNG: ACIP convener Lee Ping-ing said that the ‘positives’ of vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 against COVID-19 now outweigh the ‘negatives’ Taiwan might not see a significant drop in COVID-19 transmissions until September, a health expert said yesterday, while highlighting two “weaknesses” the country faces as it shifts from a strategy based on COVID-19 elimination to one based on mitigation. “The experience of other countries shows that once you ease prevention measures, the number of cases typically rises above 10,000 per day,” Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎), convener of Taiwan’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), said during a radio interview. “The number of cases rises sharply, but then it also declines in a short period of time,” said Lee, who is also a pediatrician
OUT OF PATIENCE: It is becoming clear that democratic values are more vital than economic interests, especially following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an academic said Western nations are beginning to push back on moneyed interests espousing authoritarian values within their borders, as shown in a recent ESPN expose of Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai (蔡崇信), Taiwanese commentators said this weekend. The US sports news organization on Thursday published a feature on Tsai, a Taipei-born billionaire and cofounder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. Calling him “the face of [the] NBA’s uneasy China relationship,” ESPN detailed his links to China’s techno-authoritarian expansion through Alibaba and his defense of controversial policies in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. It also investigated his role as a mediator for Chinese interests in the US, particularly